Synopsis: Jennifer is an Australian girl on the run from her past who washes up in Amsterdam. In a desperate attempt to stay one step ahead of the authorities, she joins a coach-load of tourists embarking on a tour of Hollands world famous windmills. When the bus breaks down in the middle of nowhere, she and the other tourists are forced to seek shelter in a disused shed beside a sinister windmill where, legend has it, a Devil-worshiping miller once ground the bones of locals instead of grain. As members of the group start to disappear, Jennifer learns that they all have something in common a shared secret that seems to mark them all for doom.

Director: Nick Jongerius │ Cast: Charlotte Beaumont and Noah Taylor

Genre: Horror │ Running time: 85 min │ Language: English │ Subtitle: Arabic │ Movie rating: 18+