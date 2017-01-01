Mobile
‘Mangal Ho’ first Indian comedy film on Mars, says director

The film tells the story of an attempt to send a couple to Mars to create a civilisation there

Image Credit: IANS
Agra: Actor Annu Kapoor during Taj Literature Festival in Agra, on Feb 26, 2016. (Photo: Pawan Sharma/IANS)
Tabloid
 

Director Pritish Chakraborty has claimed that his forthcoming film Mangal Ho will be the first Indian science fiction comedy that will be set on planet Mars.

“It is the first entertaining comedy film in India on the topic of Mars. Our tag line revolves around the theme of first Indian civilisation on Mars,” said Chakraborty.

“We are showing a time period that is 25 years ahead. The character of an Indian scientist has been played by Annu Kapoor who has a major role in the film. The technology we are using in the film is 50 to 100 years ahead of time. We are showing that if Indian brain is used rightly, they can achieve a lot,” he added.

Mangal Ho is the story of an attempt to send a couple to Mars to create a civilisation there, and has been portrayed in a light-hearted and humorous manner, says the director. Kapoor the scientist who spearheads this ambitious mission. Actor Sanjay Mishra plays a Bengali businessman in the film.

Chakraborty wants to release the teaser of the film on January 26.

“We shall be releasing the first look teaser and poster on January 26. So, we will complete the shooting of the remaining songs before that. We are planning to release the film post March 2017,” he said.

“I always wanted to make a science fiction film since I was a kid. We are still searching for life here. Mars has always been an enigma and that had always attracted me,” he added.

Mangal Ho is jointly produced by Ascent Films Pvt Ltd and T-Series Music.

India
