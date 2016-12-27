Mobile
‘Pokemon Go’ lands on Apple Watch

Should make it easier for players to log their steps and avoid walking around with their phones held out

Image Credit: AP
APokemon Go player attempts to catch Charmander, one of Pokemon's most iconic creature, in New Delhi, India.
Tabloid
 

The popular mobile game Pokemon Go is now available on the Apple Watch, squashing rumours that the game’s maker was scrapping such plans.

The game involves catching digital pocket monsters in an augmented-reality version of your surroundings. The Apple Watch version will let you discover nearby Pokemon and collect special items, such as potions, from nearby PokeStops. But once you encounter a Pokemon, you will need to use your iPhone to catch it.

Still, the Apple Watch should make it easier for players to log their steps (needed to advance in the game and to hatch new Pokemon out of eggs), and to avoid walking around with their phones held out to search for nearby monsters.

Pokemon Go was a huge success when it came out in July. It’s not clear how the Apple Watch version will do, especially now that it’s too cold in much of the Northern Hemisphere to be outside catching Pokemon. Plans for the watch version had been announced at Apple’s iPhone launch event in September.

The game’s maker, Niantic, hasn’t announced any plans for Android Wear and Samsung Gear smartwatches.

