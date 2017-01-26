Halo Wars 2: New twists and tricks

Halo Wars was an underappreciated gem of a game, proving that Real-time Strategy (RTS) games could work well on console when it was released for the Xbox 360 in 2009 (has it really been that long?).

Those who never gave it a chance, perhaps due to thinking that it was just an attempt at cashing in on the Halo name, or that an RTS could never work without a mouse and keyboard, definitely missed out.

But there were always reasons to be optimistic, the main one being the developer involved: Ensemble Studios, creators of the seminal Age of Empire series. Ensemble is no longer around, but this time Halo franchise overseers 343 Guilty Spark have partnered with another illustrious name in the RTS world, Creative Assembly.

It’s hard to imagine a safer pair of hands than that of the creators of the extremely successful and popular Total War series, which recently branched out from dealing with real-life historical settings to take on tabletop game developer Games Workshop’s world of elves, dwarves and vampires in Total War: Warhammer.

Halo Wars 2, however, is not adopting the by-now classic Total War style of gameplay, sticking instead with what worked so well in the original title, with a few modern updates and twists.

The Halo Wars 2 Blitz Beta started on Xbox One and PC last weekend, and is running until January 30, giving players a chance to experience one of the game’s rather unique new multiplayer modes.

Blitz is a fascinating and fast-paced combination of RTS and collectible card game gameplay, which eliminates base building and simplifies resource acquisition in order to keep the action front-and-centre.

Each player creates a deck of cards, representing specific units or special abilities, such as a MAC cannon strike. During a match, you summon units by playing one of the cards from your hand, paying the associated energy cost to do so.

Energy refills automatically over time, and destroying the energy pods which drop onto the map from time to, and collecting the energy inside, increases the rate at which this happens. And, as is always the case in RTS games, more resources mean more firepower, which you use to try and dominate the map.

It’s an enjoyable mode, even if it takes some getting used to. Expect to get soundly beaten in your first few games, especially if you’re matched against players who have a few games behind them and have started to develop a feel for what strategies and unit combinations work best.

Here’s some tips:

1. The rock/paper/scissors system still applies, like in the original: vehicles beat infantry, air beats vehicles, and infantry beats air. There are, however, several exceptions, so be sure to study unit descriptions and abilities well.

2. Remember to actually pick up the energy after you destroy a drop pod — you don’t want it lying around for your opponent to pick up.

3. Stick to each leader’s default deck for the first few games. It’s fun to craft your own custom army, but without some experience, it’s easy to create a deck that looks awesome but is utterly useless on the battlefield.

4. Don’t forget about battle fatigue! Units that spawn anywhere other than your home base suffer health and damage penalties. Only call in units away from your base when absolutely necessary, and when you’re sure doing so will likely turn the tide of battle.