Game Masters: The most-anticipated games of 2017

Our pick of some of the coolest new titles we can’t wait to get our hands on this year

Tabloid
 

There a lot of games to look forward to in 2017, as well as two new consoles. Nintendo’s Switch and Microsoft’s upgraded Xbox (called Scorpio for now) will be taking very different approaches, the former focusing on being able to play on the go, while the will be the most powerful console ever released when it hits the shelves.

We’ll be here to keep you updated as the two consoles get closer to their release dates.

In the meantime, here’s a list of the games I just can’t wait to get my hands on in 2017:

 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Excitement always surrounds the release of any Zelda game, but Breath of the Wild has managed to outdo most of its predecessors. It’s the first in the series to be released in full HD, the first Zelda on Nintendo’s new Switch console (but it will also be released on the current-gen Wii U) and, for all intents and purposes, the first open-world Zelda game, even if legendary creator Shigeru Miyamoto prefers the term “open-air”. There’s never been a bad Zelda game, and there’s no reason to think that Miyamoto has suddenly lost his golden touch.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Another instalment in a long-running series, but one that has seen its share of ups and downs over the years. RE7 goes back to the series’ survival-horror roots, while at the same time embracing change in the form of first-person gameplay and PlayStation VR support. When paired with the latter, it is sure to provide one of the most heart-stopping game experiences you can have. Definitely not for the faint of heart…

Mass Effect: Andromeda

One of the most beloved franchises of recent years heads off to a new galaxy and time period: 600 years after the events of the original trilogy. The future is apparently a place where selecting character classes at the beginning is a thing of the past, and now players will get to craft a bespoke class by assigning skills and abilities as they see fit during character progression. Bioware is one of the all-time great developers, but recent releases have lacked that special something. It’s hard to please when your past releases include some of the best and most-beloved games of all time, but I really hope that Mass Effect: Andromeda can recapture the greatness that was on display in Baldur’s Gate 2 and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

 

Halo Wars 2

The first Halo Wars proved that a real-time strategy game could work on console. It was a lot of fun, especially the multiplayer section. The trailer, which features a very cliched campaign storyline, didn’t do a lot for me. But all will be forgiven if calling in a MAC cannon strike on an unsuspecting enemy position is as satisfying as it was in the first instalment.

 

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

It’s been a dream since childhood to sit on the bridge of a Starfleet ship. Doing so in virtual reality together with your friends is as close as you’re ever going to get to doing it for real, at least in this century. If this game lives up to expectations, I can see it driving the sale of PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets, even if it may be a bit too niche to be that ultimate killer app VR so desperately needs if it is to fulfil its potential in this generation.

satya nadella

