Game Masters: 2016 a good year for gamers

Many of the games released this year will not just continue to be enjoyed in the new year, some will become classics

  • Titanfall 2Image Credit:
  • Dark Souls 3Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

A lot of people will probably remember 2016 for negative reasons, but it was a good year to be a gamer.

Many of the games released in 2016 will still be enjoyed by the time the big hits of 2017 are released, and a few are even likely to be remembered as all-time classics.

Here then my list of the best games of 2016, in no particular order.

 

Dark Souls 3

From Software’s latest dying simulator is their best game yet. To put in perspective just how high praise that, consider that last year’s Bloodborne won several best-game-of-2015 awards. You will of course die a lot, but you will keep coming back for more, even if it’s just to take in the stunning view in this meticulously crafted world. The Ashes of Ariendel expansion is brilliant as well.

Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 is that exceptionally rare beast: a release that is brilliant in both its single player and multiplayer halves, and a game that manages to make you excited about first-person shooters (FPS) again. BT-7274 deserves to take his place in the pantheon of great video game characters.

Overwatch

Blizzard’s team-based shooter is fast, fun and addictive. Regular updates and new heroes means Overwatch will enjoy time in many gamers’ disc drives for many years to come.

Final Fantasy XV

This long-running franchise goes open-world and real-time combat. It may not please all fans of the series, but it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that is one of the year’s must-play releases.

Doom

A review embargo convinced most people that id Software had come up with a dud. How wrong we all were. If it wasn’t for Titanfall 2, this brilliant and successful attempt to drag old-school Doom kicking and screaming into this gaming generation would be the best FPS of the year. For many, it is.

XCOM 2

Somehow, Firaxis manages to improve on its reboot of this turn-based tactics classic. It’s great on PC or console, despite some performance issues on the former. Depth, difficulty and lots of dying; but mostly, lots of fun.

Honourable mentions

The Last Guardian - Unique and affecting.
Hitman - Episodically, meticulously murderous.
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End - A fitting end.
Dishonored 2 - Successful stealthy sequel.
Battlefield 1 - Best since Bad Company 2.
Forza Horizon 3 - Pure driving bliss.

Dishonourable mention

No Man’s Sky - Not living up to hype is forgivable; explicitly selling features and experiences not in the actual game isn’t. No Man’s Sky will forever be one of gaming’s great disappointments, made all the worse by the fact that it’s just good enough to make you realise what could have been.

