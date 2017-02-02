240Hz: When faster really is better

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

240Hz: When faster really is better

BenQ ZOWIE flaunts its e-sports pedigree with stunning new monitor

Image Credit: BenQ ZOWIE
The new BenQ ZOWIE XL2540 e-sports monitor.
Gulf News
 

Ah, framerate; it’s that thing that furiously discussed and fought over in the comments sections of gaming websites, that’s always being chased and optimised by serious and professional gamers, and mostly never given a second thought by most people when they pop down on the couch for a quick game after work or school.

Games that render at 30 frames per second (fps) still tend to be the norm on console, and while 60fps delivers an undoubtedly smoother and more fluid appearance, 30fps is more than adequate in most situations.

The reason I’m talking about framerates? The launch this week of the BenQ brand ZOWIE’s XL2540 monitor, a 25-inch display with a 240Hz refresh rate (your ordinary PC monitor has a 60Hz refresh rate).

As those of a more technical bent are fond of reminding others, framerate and refresh rate are not the same thing; the fps number tells you how many frames the game is delivering to the monitor every second, while the refresh rate is the rate at which the actual image on the screen is replaced.

TAB 170201 BENQ-6

Gamers during the launch of the XL2540 at the MovenPick Hotel in Oud Metha. Image credit: Arshad Ali / Gulf News

A game that renders above 60fps will still feel a bit smoother on a normal 60Hz monitor, but to get the full benefit of higher framerates you need a monitor with a faster refresh rate.

For the last few years 120Hz and 144Hz monitors have become a bit more common, but they’re still somewhat niche propositions. What then of a monitor that does 240Hz?

Nobody is more obsessed with the competitive benefits that may be gained from a combination of high fps and refresh rate than players of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), so it’s no surprise that ZOWIE has targeted its marketing at exactly these players.

CS:GO is a game where milliseconds can mean the difference between killing someone on the enemy team, or being the victim of a well-placed headshot instead.

Yes, the XL2540 is certainly a niche proposition, but BenQ seems well aware of this, and even seems to be relishing, this fact.

It certainly shows a commitment to the professional gaming community, a commitment emphasised by BenQ Middle East and Turkey managing director Manish Bakshi during a launch event for the XL2540 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Those who attended the event got a chance to experience the XL2540, and contrast it with the “slower” 144hz propositions.

I wasn’t actually expecting to be blown away by a 240Hz monitor; it seemed like overkill, like an attempt to win a numbers war that would provide no visible difference to what 144Hz brings to the table. But my expectations couldn’t have been more wrong; CS:GO simply looked and felt better on the 244Hz display, and even people simply watching a side-by-side comparison as others played commented on this fact.

It’s a beautiful piece of kit, especially with the anti-distraction shields deployed, and comes with all the other gamer-focused features ZOWIE’s XL line is famous for.

There’s no doubt many a player will salivate over this piece of hardware; I certainly would love to own one, even though I’m completely useless at CS:GO. But then you don’t need the skills of Lewis Hamilton to desire and appreciate the power and allure of a Ferrari either…

More from Gaming

tags from this story

ferrari
follow this tag on MGNferrari
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Lewis Hamilton
follow this tag on MGNLewis Hamilton

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureGamingGame Masters

tags

ferrari
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Lewis Hamilton
follow this tag on MGN
mercedes

Also In Gaming

Game Masters retrospective: Baldur’s Gate 2

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa