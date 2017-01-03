Amazing technology we can expect in 2017?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Amazing technology we can expect in 2017?

From self-walking shoes to full-body Airblades, here’s a wishlist of products one would love to see this year

Image Credit: Getty Images
Maybe, we will see a true smart fitness band would do all the work for you so you don’t actually have to do anything.
Tabloid
 

2016 was a year full of possibility. From new wireless earbuds to virtual assistants built into speakers a lot of what we saw seemed like a glimpse of a better future. But what if someone actually made the tech we dream of? Here’s the products we’d love to see in 2017.

 

A full-body Dyson Airblade

Scraping the water off your hands with blades of air is great, but what if Dyson’s hand dryer technology could be applied on a larger scale? What better way to wake up in the morning than walking out of the shower through a human-sized Airblade? From soaking to super in just five seconds. Make it happen, Sir James.

 

A fitness band that makes you fit just by wearing it

Fitness bands have long promised a revolution in public health, but simply tracking your steps or your heart rate is not really making the strides one might hope. Surely a true smart fitness band would do all the work for you so you don’t actually have to do anything. Maybe by firing tiny electric pulses or something — there must be a way. Slap it on, press a button and be transformed into Brad Pitt in Fight Club.

 

Self-walking shoes

Self-driving cars will be great, but what about that last mile? You step out of the car, train, plane or bus and, what, you have to manually walk to your destination. Hoverboards exploded, so let’s count them out, but what about shoes that know where they’re going? All you’d have to do is take the first step and the shoes will do the rest — leaving you safe to stare down at your phone without fear of walking into a lamppost.

 

Waterproof laptops

Waterproof smartphones have been a thing for a few years now. There have even been a few waterproof tablets, but why not waterproof laptops? Drinks get spilled on laptops just as much as tablets and smartphones. You (probably) can’t drop a laptop down the toilet, but you can douse it in your quad-venti soy latte with hazelnut syrup and whipped cream just as easily as you can your phone. Fixing this one is simple. Maybe.

 

Elon Musk to actually become Tony Stark

With electric cars, rockets to space and more money than you can shake a stick at, Elon Musk is only lacking a mechanical suit in which he can blast into the air with a snarky remark about being a billionaire playboy philanthropist. Because with Donald Trump in the White House, the world needs a real-life Iron Man with all the trimmings.

 

 

Just one more thing, an iPhone with a battery that lasts a day

OK, OK so we know this one is pure fantasy, but indulge us. What if the iPhone was slightly thicker so the camera lens didn’t stick out of the back and the battery could actually last a day? Sorry, we’ve gone beyond the realms of even science fiction, haven’t we?

More from Gadgets

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureGadgets

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
apple

Also In Gadgets

6 key aspects of the Google Pixel

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject