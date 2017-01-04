Scott Disick in Dubai for restaurant opening

After a cancelled event last year, American reality TV star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame, Scott Disick, has rescheduled his UAE trip for the grand opening of Sugar Factory for January 13. Disick will launch the Sugar Factory brasserie, located at the Dubai Festival City. A few lucky fans in the crowd will also get a chance to meet the reality star on that day.

Follow SugarFactoryUAE’s social media for details on how to meet the star. 15 fans will be selected along with their companion for a meet and greet before his visit.