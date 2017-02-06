Valentine's Day dinner tent at Bab Al Shams
Dubai: A romantic dinner tent under the stars at the desert resort Bab Al Shams await couples on Valentine's Day.
Couples will have a four-course menu presented by a dedicated butler in a private tent with outstanding views of the desert. Live romantic tunes will be played by a violinist entertaining every couple, while memorable moments will be captured by the professional photographer and presented to the couple with compliments.
Price: Dh5,000 per couple (includes drinks). Timings: February 14 to 18, 6pm to 12am. Telephone: 04 8096194. Email: BAS.Restaurants@meydanhotels.com