Valentine's Day dinner at Prime, The Meydan Hotel
Dubai: Thinking of how to get a prime Valentine's Day celebration? Don't miss the four-course set menu at Prime, one of Dubai’s top fine dining steakhouses.
The special menu features the finest cuts of premium beef from around the world. Plus, you get great views of the beautiful Meydan racecourse as you enjoy dinner with a a pianist providing romantic tunes to set the mood for an elegant Valentine's Day.
Price: Dh550 per couple, including soft beverages. Location: The Meydan Hotel. Telephone: 04 381 3111. Email: meydanrestaurantreservations@meydanhotels.com