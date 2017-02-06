Mobile
Valentine's Day dinner at Prime, The Meydan Hotel

Enjoy a lavish steak dinner with views of the Meydan racecourse and a pianist to set the mood

At Prime, The Meydan Hotel
Image Credit: Supplied
At Prime, The Meydan Hotel.
 

Dubai: Thinking of how to get a prime Valentine's Day celebration? Don't miss the four-course set menu at Prime, one of Dubai’s top fine dining steakhouses.

The special menu features the finest cuts of premium beef from around the world. Plus, you get great views of the beautiful Meydan racecourse as you enjoy dinner with a a pianist providing romantic tunes to set the mood for an elegant Valentine's Day.

Price: Dh550 per couple, including soft beverages. Location: The Meydan Hotel. Telephone: 04 381 3111. Email: meydanrestaurantreservations@meydanhotels.com

