Valentine’s Day at Frevo and Seagrill
Dubai: Take a gastronomic trip to South America with Frevo on Valentine's Day or share a special moment with your loved one during sunset.
At Frevo, enjoy Brazilian cuisine while being serenaded by the in-house guitarist in a romantic setting.
At Seagrill Restaurant & Lounge, enjoy the sunset out on the terrace and then savour the Seagrill chef selection menu. Capture the romance of the evening with a complimentary photograph.
Prices: Dh669 per couple (Seagrill) and Dh269 (Frevo). Timings: 7pm to 10:30pm (Seagrill) and 7:30pm to 11:30pm (Frevo). Location: Fairmont The Palm. Telephone: 04 4573457. Email: palm.dining@fairmont.com