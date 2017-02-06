Valentine's Day at Dubai's Matto
Dubai: With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to bring out your inner Cupid starting with a four-course treat at Matto, The Oberoi Dubai.
The menu is comprised of modern reinterpretations of traditional Italian favourites, including salmon carpaccio and tagliata di manzo. Before the evening ends, the chef will prepare a romantic surprise for you and your partner.
Price: Dh595 per couple, including house beverage. Timings: 12pm to 12am. Telephone: 04 444 1335