Passion on a plate at Armani Ristorante

Seven-course menu features oysters, black truffle and wagyu beef

The interiors of Armani Ristorante
Image Credit: Supplied
The interiors of Armani Ristorante.
 

Dubai: Celebrate love in all its guises this Valentine’s Day with an elaborate seven-course dégustation menu that gets right to the heart of contemporary Italian cuisine. 

A duo of Tsarskaya and Gillardeau oysters offers an aphrodisiacal start to the meal with the classic mollusc also the star of a Mantecato risotto served with nasturtium flowers and caviar. 

Turbot fillet with a gratin of black truffle, celeriac and leeks precede a perfect cube of wagyu beef while a bellini granite cleanses the palate ahead of heart-stopping tonka bean mousse dressed with forest berries, rose cremoso, meringue and a raspberry sorbet. 

Price: Dh1,835 (includes food, 12 red roses, 16 pralines and table decorated with rose petals). Timings: February 14, 7pm to 11pm. Location: Armani Hotel, lobby. Telephone: 04 8883888

Dubai
