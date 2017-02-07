Passion on a plate at Armani Ristorante
Dubai: Celebrate love in all its guises this Valentine’s Day with an elaborate seven-course dégustation menu that gets right to the heart of contemporary Italian cuisine.
A duo of Tsarskaya and Gillardeau oysters offers an aphrodisiacal start to the meal with the classic mollusc also the star of a Mantecato risotto served with nasturtium flowers and caviar.
Turbot fillet with a gratin of black truffle, celeriac and leeks precede a perfect cube of wagyu beef while a bellini granite cleanses the palate ahead of heart-stopping tonka bean mousse dressed with forest berries, rose cremoso, meringue and a raspberry sorbet.
Price: Dh1,835 (includes food, 12 red roses, 16 pralines and table decorated with rose petals). Timings: February 14, 7pm to 11pm. Location: Armani Hotel, lobby. Telephone: 04 8883888