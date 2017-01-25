Mobile
New flavours at The Meydan Hotel's Farriers restaurant

Daily theme nights feature a Wide-ranging dinner buffet with numerous live cooking stations

Farriers restaurant at The Meydan Hotel
Image Credit: Supplied
Farriers restaurant at The Meydan Hotel.
 

Dubai: Farriers restaurant at The Meydan Hotel is offering exclusive theme nights where Dubai food lovers are invited every day of the week to explore authentic culinary creations from around the globe.

The wide-ranging dinner buffet features numerous live cooking stations. 

On Monday, Indian cuisine lovers will explore a rich aromatic dining experience, followed by Far East Night on Tuesday, where they will experience various mouthwatering signature Asian dishes. 

On Wednesday, the Caribbean Night is the perfect night-out for Dubai foodies to taste a full-flavoured fusion cuisine and on Thursday, the famous Seafood Night awaits the guests to choose their preferred out of the market-style seafood buffet. 

For Arabian food fans, Friday offers the Arabian Night with its rich traditional cuisine, from the cold and hot mezze to the grill and the authentic desserts. 

On Saturday, barbecue lovers are welcome to join the BBQ Night, with a wide range of meats and fresh-from-the-sea delicacies grilled at the live cooking station on the outdoor terrace. 

On Sunday, a feast of flavours and aromas are celebrated with the International Night buffet that offers delicacies from the around the world.

Theme nights are available at Farriers restaurant from 7pm until 11:30pm. Starting from Dh220 per person inclusive of soft beverages. Contact 04 3813111 or e-mail meydanrestaurantreservations@meydanhotels.com.

Dubai
