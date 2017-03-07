Learn to cook like a pro in Dubai
Dubai: Do you know how to whip up sushi, sashimi and dimsums like a pro? A new cooking class at The Meydan Hotel might just be the challenge you are looking for.
The five-star hotel's Chinese and Japanese chefs will be introducing two of their innovative signature dishes to culinary apprentices during a two-hour class at Shiba restaurant.
The class with Japanese chef Masakazu Mikuriya and Chinese chef Bing Xia is available on the last Wednesday of every month and includes hands-on cooking with the chef, a branded apron, drinks and printed recipes.
Timings: Every last Wednesday of the month, 6:30pm until 8:30pm. Price: Dh275. Telephone: 04 3813111. Email: meydanrestaurantreservations@meydanhotels.com