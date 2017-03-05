Mobile
Flowers on the menu at Dusit Thani Dubai

This March, let juliennes, cassods, ixoras and other Thai blossoms please your eyes and tastebuds

Flowers on the menu
Image Credit: Supplied
Picture for illustrative purposes only.
 

Dubai: Ever wondered what it would be like to eat flowers?

This March, let juliennes, cassods, ixoras and other Thai blossoms please not only the eyes but also your tastebuds at Benjarong Royal Thai Restaurant, Dusit Thani Dubai.

Make sure to try hormok dok kem neua pu - a steamed curry fish paste with ixora flower, sweet basil and crab meat recommended by head chef Naruemol Poolkuan, the former chef to the Thai king.

Menu is a la carte. Available from 12pm until 3pm and from 7pm until 11:30pm. Telephone: 04 3174515. Email: dine.dtdu@dusit.com. 

