Christmas brunch at Ramada Downtown Dubai
Dubai: Celebrate the festive holiday with your family and loved-ones with a sumptuous brunch at Kenza Restaurant.
The special Christmas feast will include a succulent roast turkey with cranberry sauce, a salad and cheese bar, live pasta and barbecue station, and more.
Christmas pudding, Yule log cakes and other well-loved desserts are guaranteed to satisfy one’s sweet tooth cravings. For the little ones, there will be a chocolate hunt activity, plus a cotton candy and popcorn station, which will keep them occupied while waiting for Dear Old Santa to distribute gifts.
Timing: December 25, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dh149 per person, inclusive of soft drinks (50 per cent discount on the price for children aged 6 to 12)
Telephone: 04 3039472 or 04 3307330