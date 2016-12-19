Mobile
Christmas brunch at Ramada Downtown Dubai

Special Christmas feast will include roasts, salad and cheese bar, live pasta and barbecue station

Kenza Restaurant at Ramada Downtown Dubai
Image Credit: Supplied
Kenza Restaurant at Ramada Downtown Dubai.
 

Dubai: Celebrate the festive holiday with your family and loved-ones with a sumptuous brunch at Kenza Restaurant. 

The special Christmas feast will include a succulent roast turkey with cranberry sauce, a salad and cheese bar, live pasta and barbecue station, and more. 

Christmas pudding, Yule log cakes and other well-loved desserts are guaranteed to satisfy one’s sweet tooth cravings. For the little ones, there will be a chocolate hunt activity, plus a cotton candy and popcorn station, which will keep them occupied while waiting for Dear Old Santa to distribute gifts. 

Timing: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dh149 per person, inclusive of soft drinks (50 per cent discount on the price for children aged 6 to 12)

Telephone: 04 3039472 or 04 3307330

Dubai
Dubai
