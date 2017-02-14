Mobile
Vikram Phadnis returns to Dubai with Araaish

Along with others, the well known Indian designer will showcase a pret collection on February 18 at Roda Al Murooj Downtown Dubai

Image Credit: IANS
Vikram Phadnis
Tabloid
 

Indian designer Vikram Phadnis is back with his pret collection at the 12th edition of Araaish on Saturday, February 18, at Al Yassat Ballroom, Roda Al Murooj Downtown Dubai. With over 25 years in the fashion industry, he is known to have dressed celebrities like Salman Khan, Naomi Campbell, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He is currently working on his directorial debut, the Marathi film Hrudayantar.

Indian TV actress turned designer Roshni Chopra will also showcase her collection with other labels, including, Eternity Jewels, Madison, Wrapture by Suzanne, M Couture Carnival, Indu Abbot, Be Beautiful By Gulzeb.

From 11am to 8.30pm, entry is free. For more information, go to araaish.com

Dubai
Salman Khan
Priyanka Chopra
aishwarya rai

