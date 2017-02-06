Vienna State Opera’s Abu Dhabi concert postponed
A performance of the renowned opera Don Giovanni by the Vienna State Opera as part of Abu Dhabi Classics has been postponed to January 22 next year. The performance was originally scheduled for February 8.
Organisers says it was “due to unforeseen circumstances” and did not elaborate.
Ticket holders can get a full refund on any purchased tickets from www.ticketmaster.ae. The purchased tickets will also be valid for the new date next year.
Alternatively, purchased tickets can also be used for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Classics concert, by Orchestre National de Toulouse on May 2 at Emirates Palace. All tickets will also be upgraded to the next available seating category.