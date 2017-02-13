Mobile
UAE-France theatre programme Trance-Forms concludes

The programme saw UAE-based actors and comedians trained by professionals

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

A UAE-France theatrical programme launched last year called Trance-Forms will conclude with four theatrical shows called I Am My Language, taking place on February 25, 26, 27, and 28 at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

The programme, involving the Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), the French Embassy and the Institut Francais, saw UAE-based actors and comedians trained by professionals from the French National Academy of Dramatic Arts in Abu Dhabi and Paris between November 2016 to January 2017 following an open-call audition.

Participants were chosen after auditions that took place in October last year by a judging panel comprised of French and Emirati theatre experts.

For more on Trance-Forms, go to abudhabievents.ae.

United Arab Emirates
France
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
France
Abu Dhabi
abu dhabi tourism authority

