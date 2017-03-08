Things to do in UAE on March 9

PICK OF THE DAY

Truckers by Marasi

The foodie event as part of Dubai Food Festival offers al fresco dining, with 20 home-grown food trucks serving fusion cuisines. In addition to food on wheels, shop at the craft market, enjoy live performances and participate in interactive entertainment from mechanical bull ride, jugglers, face painting to cooking stations and more. At the waterfront destination along Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay. Open for all from 4-11pm, entry is free, until Saturday. + truckers.ae

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

From Beirut to Al Ghantoot

Dixon and Ame (above), two innovators from the region’s electronic dance music scene join forces to bring a piece of Beirut city to the UAE, along with Uberhaus resident Romax, Trikk and Frederick Stone filling up the line up, at Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets from Dh200. + tickets.virginmegastore.me

Rio Party

Paying homage to Brazil’s legendary yearly party, Rio Carnival, Bu! is lighting up the alfresco terrace, turning up salsa beats and serving up South American cuisine street style, 8pm. + butrinity.com

Giggs

The London rapper, known for his wordplay and catchphrases, headlines the night, at Mad on Yas Island. Expect hits from Landlord, his latest album. Doors open at 11pm. Call 055-8346262. + madonyasisland.com

Yas Waterworld’s Ladies Night

Plunge into the story of the lost pearl and enjoy over 40 rides and slides, all in the privacy of female guests, taking place every Thursday between 6-11pm, at Yas Waterworld. + yaswaterworld.com

Things to do in Dubai

Bryan Adams

The Canadian veteran rocker is back with his Get Up tour, expect hits like Summer of 69, Heaven and Cuts Like A Knife, at The Autism Rocks Arena. Tickets from Dh295. + 117live.com

Food Festival

A blend of food, entertainment and atmosphere, at the Dubai Mall Promenade. Roaming performances fill the air with musical enchantments, from 6pm, until Saturday.+ thedubaimall.com

Taste of Dubai Billy Ocean performs tonight, the festival features a line-up of Michelin-starred chefs, pop-up stalls, cooking challenges and restaurants, at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, until March 11. + dubaifoodfestival.com

Dubai Fashion League 2017

A three-day fashion extravaganza will Asian designers - Neeta Lulla (right), Anjali & Arjun Kalyan, Divya Reddy, Shravan Kummar, Rocky S, Nupur Kanoi, Sukriti and Akriti and Rajat K Tangri among others, bringing their latest collections to the ramp. At Dusit Thani Hotel, shows at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm. Entry is free. + dfldubai.com.

Tandoor by the Bay

A journey through the Indian spice route, a weekly Indian-themed menu night with live food stations, at Bayside Restaurant and Terrace, Steigenberger Hotel. Call 04-3690000

Don’t Be That Guy

Laugh-a-thon with Kenny Sebastian, the stand-up comedian performs at Ductac. Mall of the Emirates, 8pm. Tickets from Dh250. + ductac.org

La Boheme

Puccini’s sublime and evocative score will take you on a heart-stopping journey of love and loss, in bohemian Paris where Rudolfo, a penniless poet and Mimi, a seamstress are head over heels in love. But in a world of turmoil and poverty, their hopes and dreams may be crushed, at Dubai Opera. Tickets from Dh300, shows until Saturday. + dubaiopera.com

Basant and Holi Special

Ten day celebration embracing the festivals of joy, special menu at Antique Bazar, Four Points by Sheraton, Bur Dubai. A la Carte. available for lunch and dinner. Call 04-3977444

Holi Food Festival

Celebrate the festival with family and friends at Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor, Melia Hotel, daily 7pm to midnight, until Monday. Call 04-3868111

Dinner Time Story – Le Petit Chef

A dining concept incorporating 3D projection mapping, with a six-course set menu and a thrilling show with a mini chef who accompanies you on a culinary adventure. At the World Trade Club, 33rd floor, Dubai World Trade Centre’s Shaikh Rashid Tower. Each evening offers two showings at 7pm and 9.30 pm. Dinner is priced at Dh450 per person. Until May 27. + dinnertimestory.com.

Food, bites and beats

Launch of foodie Thursdays, signature bites from eight of Radisson Blu Hotel, Deira Creek’s restaurants featuring live cooking stations, barbecue stations and a live band, at their outdoor pool terrace, 7pm. onwards. Call 04-2227171

Movies to Munch

Last Exit is celebrating the Dubai Food Festival in retro style with a pop-up cinema, screening Journey 2: The Mysterious Island at 6pm, Ant Man at 8pm and The Martian at 10.30pm. lastexit.ae

The Laughter Factory

Matt Rees, mark Maeir and Angelo Tsarouchas, at Movenpick JBR , 9pm, today and tomorrow. Tickets Dh140, available at thelaughterfactory.com.

Chef’s Orchestra

Dubai Food Festival celebrations at BurJuman. The orchestra performs today and tomorrow at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm. + burjuman.com

Things to do in Al Ain

Emirati Melodies featuring Fadel Al Mazrouie

Qasr Al Muwaiji, the traditional fort will host performances that showcase the musical heritage of Al Ain region and UAE Voices, a choral singing group performance inspired by the poems of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at 8pm. + qasralmuwaiji.ae