Things to do in UAE on March 8

PICK OF THE DAY

Hip Hop Karaoke

The poppin’ and rapping takes over Etisalat Beach Canteen. Hosted by Saudi hip hop guru and First FM Hip Hop Radio show presenter, Big Hass, 7pm. Etisalat Beach Canteen, behind Sunset Mall, Jumeirah, is a free-to-attend Dubai Food Festival event providing people with a fiesta of food, entertainment, sport, fitness and family fun throughout the festival, until Saturday. + hiphopkaraoke.ae / dubaifoodfestival.com

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

International Women’s Day campaign

Sand artist, Shayma al Mughairy, also known as the Queen of Sand perform’s in the main atrium, Deerfield’s Mall at 11am, 7pm and 8pm. Saraydan’s Turkish chef will show how to roll your own pide (pizza) and bake acma and simit bread at 11.30am. Tomorrow, a free nail polish, hand and feet reflexology, jewellery-making sessions and henna art for women, fom 5-10pm. Also, dancers showcase golden wings, Cuban, peacock and Latino dances on stage on the weekend.

Blind Tasting

A playful evening for grape beverage aficionados where guests can put their tasting skills to the test by guessing the region or country of the produce, at 55&5th The Grill, The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. Call 02-4988443

Pom Pom Club

A competitive ladies night, cheer for your favourite team and get three free beverages from 9pm to midnight, at The Sport’s Cafe, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. DJ Tamer will be entertaining guests with R’n’B and hip hop. Call 02-6543238

Things to do in Dubai

Ladies Day Pink Master Class

Ladies Who Taste by Eleonora Caso teach how to make a variety of concoctions all with a hint of pink, at Gaucho, DIFC. Dh250 per person, set menu Dh600 per couple, plus taxes. Call 056-8547166

Disconekt

Nesta, resident at Beirut’s club, Uberhaus, headlines the night at Vii Dubai, Conrad Hotel, doors open 8pm for the lounge, 11pm for the club. Call 050-1574020

She Is

Ladies Night, free beverages for women until 11pm and 30 per cent off on food, and dance to the tunes of DJ Carmine, at Sass Cafe, DIFC. Call 04-3527722

Gulf for Good #RAWSocial

Ever wondered what it’s like to be in an earthquake?, hear our Everest Base Camp challengers share their personal stories of what it was like for them, at RAW Coffee, Al Quoz, 7pm. RSVP and details, email admin@gulf4good.org. + gulf4good.org

The Social Room Ladies Night

Launch of ladies night, three free beverages for women from 8pm to 1am, every Wednesday, at Marina Social, Intercontinental Dubai Marina. + marinasocialdubai.com

A Walk-Through Street Theatre

Global Village’s street entertainment team consists of a group of international professionals, with more than ten performances lined up every day, guests can expect to witness these performances while walking through Global Village this season and have front-row access to dynamic street theatre acts. Entry Dh15, park is open from 4pm to midnight, Saturday to Wednesday and until 1am on Thursday and Friday, Monday is family day. + globalvillage.ae

Sound Meditation

A healing modality that combines the science of sound with the art of vibration to create harmonic frequencies, at Twig, Uptown Mirdif, 7.30pm, every Wednesday, Dh85. Call 04-2882461. + twigonline.com

Bonkers Bingo

A high-octane evening that takes the granny out of the British classic game and adds a grown-up twist hosted by Layne Redman. Expect retro music, beverage drinking games and hilarious prizes every Wednesday at Societe Dubai, doors open at 8pm, games from 9-11.30pm. Call 050-3571126

Art Exhibition

Yassine Mekhnache and Yasmina Alaoui, both Morroccan artists are ready to take viewers on a journey through cultures, ancestral techniques and abstract visions of nature, at Opera Gallery, DIFC, until March 22. Call 04-3230909

Women’s Day offer

Celebrate the blessing in your life, 25 per cent off on food and beverages at Ricetta, Four Points by Sheraton, Bur Dubai. Call 04-3977444

Things to do in Al Ain

My Old House Bus Tours

Visit old homes, oasis, historical and cultural sites of Al Ain, accompanied by archaeologists and conservators, today and tomorrow at 10am. Also, Celebrating the Seasons, activities designed to experience different seasons at the Oasis and what it means to have be a farmer, at Al Ain Oasis, until March 15. Call 03-7118331. + visitabudhabi.com

Things to do in Umm Al Quwain

Mangroves from the Water

The four day festival will entail art exhibitions and workshops by local artists, poetry readings, story telling, dance and music performances, short film screenings, environmental lectures, sporting events such as a traditional boat race, kayaking, diving, paragliding and yoga sessions, focusing on heritage and the beauty of the surrounding environment. At Khor Al Miqas, 10am-6pm each day, Saturday is women only. Free entry.

+ facebook.com/mangrovesfromthewater