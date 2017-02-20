Mobile
Sister Bliss and Gorgon City at Zero Gravity Dubai

She will be joined by Phoebe d’Abo from London and RAE

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Sister Bliss of Faithless fame will headline an all-girl Friday on March 3 at Dubai club Zero Gravity. She will be joined by Phoebe d’Abo from London, and RAE, known for the global hit Take Me Away last summer.

The following Friday, on March 10, British deep house duo Blonde — responsible for many a UK top ten hit including All Cried Out featuring Alex Newell and last year’s hit Don’t Need No Money with Imani Williams and Sigala — will perform.

On March 17, it will be the turn of house DJ Max Vangelli, known for his collaborations with Example and Tiesto. The month will end with the day-to-night One Big Friday series, held on the last Friday of every month, headlined by Gorgon City and Sigma. They will be supported by DJ Sam Divine.

For more information call 04-3990009 or go to 0-gravity.ae.

Dubai
United Kingdom
Dubai
United Kingdom
