Mariah Carey’s top advice? Don’t get married

The pop diva spoke to Gulf News tabloid! ahead of her gig at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival about what she’d tell her 18-year-old self

  • Mariah Carey Image Credit: AFP
  • Mariah CareyImage Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Getting butterflies? That may be because pop royalty Mariah Carey is heading back to Dubai on February 23, 13 years since her last — and only — performance in the city.

The artist formerly known as Mimi will perform at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre as part of Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival. She’ll share a three-day bill with Tom Jones and Enrique Iglesias, who will take the stage on February 22 and 24 respectively.

Carey, who recently starred in Mariah’s World, a reality TV show about her life on tour, made a toast in January to making more headlines in 2017. She fulfilled that prophecy this week by confirming her relationship with dancer Bryan Tanaka, several months after news of her split from fiance James Packer (Carey was previously married to Nick Cannon and Tommy Mottola). But before that, she spoke to Gulf News tabloid! in two email interviews (edited and combined below) about why she has never given up on romance — and what her hilariously concise advice would be to her 18-year-old self.

 

It’s been many years since you performed here in Dubai. What do you have planned for your concert this time around?

I don’t want to ruin the surprise, but I will be playing some fan favourites. I couldn’t be happier to be back in Dubai after all of these years. As always, I’m going to bring the fun and glamour. You can always count on my shows to do that.

 

You have a plethora of hits that people love to hear live. But what’s the song that excites you most to perform?

Oh my, darling, that’s like asking a painter to pick their favourite colour. I couldn’t say. It really depends on the mood I’m in at the moment. I think I have a song that fits every single mood at any given moment.

 

If you had to retire one popular song from your tour for the rest of your career, which would it be and why?

Is this a trick question? I just couldn’t say because I’ve never thought about saying goodbye to a fan favourite.

 

It seems like calling a newcomer ‘the next Mariah Carey’ is one of the highest honours these days. How do you feel about other singers being compared to you?

It doesn’t feel like an honour when they say that to everyone. It is an honour to be thought of in such an aspirational light.

 

You were recently in the studio with DJ Khalid and Travis Scott. Can you tell us what you three were working on?

I love inviting talented people like DJ Khalid and Travis Scott into the studio. We just have fun connecting as artists. I can’t tell you exactly what we were working on but it’s always a good time.

 

What are the main projects you’re working on in 2017? In terms of albums, are you working on another record at the moment? Can we expect a 15th studio album?

I start my US tour with Lionel Richie on March 15 and that’s going to be an explosive show. I’ve just released my newest single I Don’t with YG. I always like to write while I’m on the road so new music is always possible. Anything can happen in 2017.

 

You’ve broken many a chart record, including having the longest-running Number 1 on Billboard. Does the novelty wear off after a while or are you still excited by such things?

The novelty never wears off. Aside from my children, music is everything to me. When something I’ve created connects with people on a deeper level, that’s magic. I’m truly lucky to be doing what I love most.

 

You’ve always written about love in an honest way, and you’ve been unapologetic in your pursuit of it. What is it about romantic love that you value most?

I value everything about love: the ups, the downs, the honesty, the joy, the pain. Romantic love is pure and that’s very special.

 

You’ll be in Dubai shortly after Valentine’s Day. What’s the most prized gift you’ve received, on Valentine’s or otherwise?

For Valentine’s Day, I was once surprised with a plane filled from top to bottom with roses. It was a moment impossible to forget.

 

You’ve been in this industry since you were a teenager. Knowing what you know now, what would you say to the 18-year-old version of yourself?

That’s pretty simple: Don’t get married.

 

What motivated you to become a singer back then? And what motivates you to continue on that path now?

I’m motivated by my love for music, pure and simple. As well as my fans, they are my everything. I can’t wait to see everyone in Dubai.

 

Don’t miss it!

Tickets to see Mariah Carey at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival on February 23 start at Dh395 on ticketmaster.ae.

