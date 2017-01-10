Indian play ‘Sandhya Chhaya’ returns to Dubai
After an appreciated run at The Great Indian Theatre Show in October last year, Hindi play Sandhya Chhaya will be staged again at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on January 14.
Directed by UAE-based Arif Bhaldar (who also plays the narrator Fakeer), the play, written by eminent Marathi writer Jaywant Dalvi, is the story of an old couple who feel abandoned when their older son decides not to return to India after the news of their younger son’s death at war. Learning that he has married without their knowledge is an added nail in the coffin.
The play stars Indian television actress Svetlana Mishra of Balika Badhu fame and the Dubai-based Digvijay Singh.
Entry is by invitation, write to mandalidubai@gmail.com with a copy of your Emirates ID or passport and visa copy to be added to the guest list. Show starts at 7pm.