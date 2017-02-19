Mobile
Inaugural Dubai Fashion League to be held

The designers who will showcase at the event includes Neeta Lulla, Divya Reddy and Shravan Kummar, among others

Image Credit: Supplied
Neeta Lulla’s designs will be showcased at theevent.
Tabloid
 

Dubai Fashion League, a three-day fashion event that will bring the fashion community from Asia and the UAE together, will host its first edition in Dubai from February 25 to 27 at the Dusit Thani Hotel.

The list of designers who will showcase at the event includes Indian designers Neeta Lulla, Divya Reddy, Shravan Kummar, Varoin Marwah, Asif Merchant, Rajdeep Ranawat, Swapnil Shinde, Ken Ferns, Mayyur Girotra, Anuj Madaam, Rizwaan Ahmad, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Sana Khan, Gabriyela, Sukriti and Akriti.

Bollywood actors including Sushmita Sen, Taapsee Pannu, Mugda Godse and Shriya Saran are expected to attend.

“We are proud to host DFL in Dubai. The event is not only a glamorous meeting point to up your fashion game, but also a multilayered platform for the fashion industry to gain numerous learnings, networking and business opportunities,” said Soujan Josseph, the chairman of organiser Masterpiece Events.

Entry to the event is free. For more, go to dfldubai.com.

