Hunt for top Filipino singing duo in UAE
A first-of-its-kind singing showdown has been launched in the UAE to discover the next biggest Filipino duet in the emirate.
Are we about to discover the next Sonny and Cher, Tatu or Savage Garden?
The debut edition of Expat Duets pits the most talented Filipino amateur and professional singers in a friendly showdown.
Auditions begin on Friday at Club Vegas, Holiday Inn Bur Dubai. Participants must be at least 21 years old. Pairs can be mixed or of the same gender. On the March 10 grand finale, contestants will be joined by Philippine alternative rock band Pseudo Red, who will perform as a special guest.
Expat Duets, auditions
When: Friday, January 20, 5-8pm
Where: Club Vegas, Holiday Inn Bur Dubai
Email: events@expatmedia.net