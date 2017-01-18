Gulf News Fun Drive 2017: When the desert calls

Julian Gnoth, left, came all the way from Germany for the Gulf News Fun Drive. He's seen here with his fam

Julian Gnoth, left, came all the way from Germany for the Gulf News Fun Drive. He's seen here with his fam Image Credit: Viraj Asher

At around 7 on a chilly Friday morning on January 13 in Liwa in Abu Dhabi, more than 3,000 participants packed in 850 cars gathered for the annual Gulf News Fun Drive, for a day of off-roading and exploration.

But first, it was time for breakfast.

Usman Mohammad, an Emirati off-roading enthusiast from Ras Al Khaimah who was participating in his seventh Fun Drive this year, was already raring to go. He said off-roading was a tradition in his family.

“We normally go to the desert every weekend and talk and eat,” he told Gulf News tabloid!, adding that the Fun Drive brings Emiratis and UAE residents together with a common passion. “We all are like one when we meet at the Fun Drive.”

Abdullah Murad, who has taken part for the past 10 years with his extended family, came with three cars and told us how the off-road track favoured drivers of all types, and said this year’s track is easier and more direct than previous editions.

“It’s not about the car, it’s about a driver’s experience. As long as you can believe in yourself and are aware of a car’s ability, then you should be able to tackle the dune,” he said.

At exactly 9am, Shaikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan flagged off the cars and led the way, signally the start of the 240km journey into the desert from Al Fathiya on Hameem Road.

The atmosphere was charged and many participants seemed restless and excited to hit the sand dunes.

It was the third Fun Drive for Vikrant A, a 24-year-old Dubai resident and off-roading enthusiast.

“I’ve been following this lifestyle since I was a teenager because it was seen as a cool thing,” he said. “But now off-roading has become a big part of my life, especially during the winter season when I take my car with my family [and] friends to drive in the desert and do barbecues.”

Throughout the event, adventurous drivers went off track, just for fun, and starting performing stunts in the sand. Some were dune climbing, some were doing donuts in the sand, while some families came out of their cars and played in the sand.

Checkpoints dotted the route with sponsors and volunteers dolling out freebies to travellers: from caps to water bottles to bags.

By afternoon, cars were slowing down to stop for lunch.

Praveen Marar, a first-timer, said he loved learning new off-roading tricks and socialising with Emiratis during the drive.

His friend, Zeus Azusa, who’s already a member of an off-roading group, said it’s all about the atmosphere.

“The excitement building up to it [is amazing]. We usually meet before an event and talk about what we’re going to do, how we’re going to do it.., it all adds up to the excitement,” she said.

After 100km, participants had two options: To drive to the Moreeb Dune to rest and for entertainment or to continue on another route for additional 50km before they come to the dune.

Dinner was served at the Moreeb Dune as the sun set and temperatures dropped to 16 Celsius. There were a number of activities, from belly dancing to magic shows and performances.

At around 9pm, route director John Spiller cut a giant cake, measuring 2.4 x 1.5 metres, to celebrate the event, before it was time to settle into the tents.

The fun did not end there though. Some participants sat down in groups around a bonfire and some started barbecues. By midnight, it was time to finally hit the sack for many.

The next day, breakfast was served at 6am. Participants could then leave at their leisure and drive towards Abu Dhabi.

Julian Gnoth, who came all the way from Germany for the event, said UAE terrains were better than those in Europe.

“Terrains in Europe are forests and mud and tough on your vehicles. Sands don’t damage cars,” he said.

Dubai resident Pradeep Kodari said the Fun Drive was one of the best events he’s ever been to.

“You have apps if anyone is having problems and the marshals are perfect, the distance or markings were exact and it was very easy to drive. It was awesome.”