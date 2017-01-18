Gulf News Fun Drive 2017: When the desert calls

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gulf News Fun Drive 2017: When the desert calls

At the 36th event of the annual off-roading adventure saw participants from around the world attend for a day of fun in the sand

  • Usman Mohammed, an Emirati off road enthusiast from Ras Al Khaimah.Image Credit:
  • Julian Gnoth, left, came all the way from Germany for the Gulf News Fun Drive. He's seen here with his famImage Credit: Viraj Asher
Tabloid
 

At around 7 on a chilly Friday morning on January 13 in Liwa in Abu Dhabi, more than 3,000 participants packed in 850 cars gathered for the annual Gulf News Fun Drive, for a day of off-roading and exploration.

But first, it was time for breakfast.

Usman Mohammad, an Emirati off-roading enthusiast from Ras Al Khaimah who was participating in his seventh Fun Drive this year, was already raring to go. He said off-roading was a tradition in his family.

“We normally go to the desert every weekend and talk and eat,” he told Gulf News tabloid!, adding that the Fun Drive brings Emiratis and UAE residents together with a common passion. “We all are like one when we meet at the Fun Drive.”

Abdullah Murad, who has taken part for the past 10 years with his extended family, came with three cars and told us how the off-road track favoured drivers of all types, and said this year’s track is easier and more direct than previous editions.

“It’s not about the car, it’s about a driver’s experience. As long as you can believe in yourself and are aware of a car’s ability, then you should be able to tackle the dune,” he said.

At exactly 9am, Shaikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan flagged off the cars and led the way, signally the start of the 240km journey into the desert from Al Fathiya on Hameem Road.

The atmosphere was charged and many participants seemed restless and excited to hit the sand dunes.

It was the third Fun Drive for Vikrant A, a 24-year-old Dubai resident and off-roading enthusiast.

“I’ve been following this lifestyle since I was a teenager because it was seen as a cool thing,” he said. “But now off-roading has become a big part of my life, especially during the winter season when I take my car with my family [and] friends to drive in the desert and do barbecues.”

Throughout the event, adventurous drivers went off track, just for fun, and starting performing stunts in the sand. Some were dune climbing, some were doing donuts in the sand, while some families came out of their cars and played in the sand.

Checkpoints dotted the route with sponsors and volunteers dolling out freebies to travellers: from caps to water bottles to bags.

By afternoon, cars were slowing down to stop for lunch.

Praveen Marar, a first-timer, said he loved learning new off-roading tricks and socialising with Emiratis during the drive.

His friend, Zeus Azusa, who’s already a member of an off-roading group, said it’s all about the atmosphere.

“The excitement building up to it [is amazing]. We usually meet before an event and talk about what we’re going to do, how we’re going to do it.., it all adds up to the excitement,” she said.

After 100km, participants had two options: To drive to the Moreeb Dune to rest and for entertainment or to continue on another route for additional 50km before they come to the dune.

Dinner was served at the Moreeb Dune as the sun set and temperatures dropped to 16 Celsius. There were a number of activities, from belly dancing to magic shows and performances.

At around 9pm, route director John Spiller cut a giant cake, measuring 2.4 x 1.5 metres, to celebrate the event, before it was time to settle into the tents.

The fun did not end there though. Some participants sat down in groups around a bonfire and some started barbecues. By midnight, it was time to finally hit the sack for many.

The next day, breakfast was served at 6am. Participants could then leave at their leisure and drive towards Abu Dhabi.

Julian Gnoth, who came all the way from Germany for the event, said UAE terrains were better than those in Europe.

“Terrains in Europe are forests and mud and tough on your vehicles. Sands don’t damage cars,” he said.

Dubai resident Pradeep Kodari said the Fun Drive was one of the best events he’s ever been to.

“You have apps if anyone is having problems and the marshals are perfect, the distance or markings were exact and it was very easy to drive. It was awesome.”

More from Leisure

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Keeping the blood flowing

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access