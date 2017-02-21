Fatman Scoop takes Societe Dubai’s retro stage

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fatman Scoop takes Societe Dubai’s retro stage

Musician is known for his hit ‘Be Faithful’

Image Credit: Supplied
Fatman Scoop
Tabloid
 

American hip-hop musician and radio personality Fatman Scoop will perform at the retro-themed Societe nightclub in Dubai on February 23.

Scoop rocked 2003 with his hit Be Faithful that heavily featured Faith Evans song Love Like This. The tune made it to number one in the UK and Irish music charts. He then released a new single in 2004 named It Takes Scoop, peaking at number 9 in the UK charts. More recently, Scoop was a contestant in the 2015 Celebrity Big Brother UK, representing the USA. He was the third housemate to be evicted on day 20.

Entry to Societe is free. For tables, call 050-6993191.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

‘Jolly LLB 3’ confirmed, say makers

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen