Dubai Opera brings Danielle de Niese, Daniel Hope
Lyric soprano Danielle de Niese and violin virtuoso Daniel Hope will perform for the first time in the UAE at Dubai Opera on October 6 and 7, respectively, accompanied by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Gianluca Marciano.
De Niese, who made her professional operatic debut at the age of 15 with the Los Angeles Opera, has been called ‘opera’s coolest soprano’ by New York Times magazine.
Hope is a prolific artist who has more than 25 albums to his name. Winner of the 2015 European Cultural Prize for Music and the current music director of the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, he will perform music from one of his best-selling albums, Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi The Four Seasons.
Founded by Shaikha Mozah Bint Nasser Al Missned in 2007 and comprising 101 musicians, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra held its inaugural concert in 2008.
Tickets start at Dh250 on dubaiopera.com