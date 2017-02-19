Mobile
Daniel Fernandes in Dubai for stand-up special

Comedian will be joined by Adnan Nalwala and Imran Al Aradi

  • Daniel Fernandes.Image Credit:
  • Adnan Nalwala.Image Credit:
  • Imran Al Aradi.Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Indian comedian Daniel Fernandes will join compatriot Adnan Nalwala and Bahraini comedian Imran Al Aradi at a comedy special called 50 Shades of Brown on February 23 at the Boudoir Club in Dubai. The show will be hosted by American funnyman Tony Abraham.

“Comedy is fast gaining momentum in Dubai, making it an amazing venue to perform. I’m not going to hunt through all of my material and find the best ones, in fact I’m going to give people the best of me. I haven’t performed with Adnan and Imran before, so I’m looking forward to it and let the audience have a good time,” Fernandes said.

Tickets cost Dh100 on platinumlist.net. Show starts 8pm.

Dubai
