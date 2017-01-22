Billy Ocean to headline Taste of Dubai
Veteran R&B artist Billy Ocean returns to Dubai in March as the headliner of food festival Taste of Dubai.
The Caribbean Queen and Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car singer will perform at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on March 9, kick-starting the three-day festival.
The concert is part of Taste of Dubai’s 10th year anniversary. This year, the festival will showcase 24 regional restaurants and world-renowned chefs, including Gary Rhodes, Atul Kocchar and Tarek Ibrahim.
Those interested in seeing Ocean can purchase early bird tickets from platinumlist.net, ranging between Dh125-199.50.
Festival doors open at 4pm, while Ocean takes the stage at 9.30pm.