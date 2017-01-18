Abu Dhabi Flavours Festival from March 30 to April 8
Abu Dhabi Flavours Festival, a 10-day food and family event will be held at Umm Al Emarat Park from March 30 to April 8. The event features 150 food tents and street food trucks by home-grown F&B brands and Emirati food businesses, from burgers, kebabs and shawarma bites to sushi rolls, curries and freshly baked cookies. Participating outlets include Motorburger, Raclette DXB, Shawarma Code, Spheerz, Rock & Rolls, Al Derwaza, Crepes & Poffs, Barbocoa, Extreme Burger, Churros Cafe, Monkey Cookies, Shish Shawerma, KeKe Sweets, Booth Cafe, Rezz be Halib, Parata Guys, A’abali burger, Saj2Go and more.
And if you are done with the food, live comedy shows, quiz competitions, kids painting, live cooking demonstrations, stilt walkers, art and crafts activities will keep you entertained.
The festival will be held from 2pm to midnight everyday.