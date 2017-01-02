Mobile
Watch: 8 of the best NYE firework displays in the world

How did the rest of the world celebrate the clock striking 12?

Image Credit: Viendra Saklani/Gulf News
Fireworks light up the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to usher in 2017
 

Happy New Year everyone!

We take a look at some of the world’s most iconic firework shows. From Paris, to London and of course Dubai.

1. London

London, as always, smashed their firework show with an amazing display on the London Eye and Big Ben.

2. New York

Millions of people watched as the ball descended in Time Square, New York. This New Year's Eve tradition of waiting for the ball to drop dates back to the year 1904. 

3. Sydney

Over 1 million people crowded around Sydney harbour to watch the 9pm and midnight fireworks displays.

4. Paris

The city of lights was home to a beautiful spectacle at the Eiffel Tower. The light show and fireworks display made thousands gasp in awe. 

5. Las Vegas

Around 300,000 people were all over the Vegas Strip, watching 80,000 fireworks being launched into the sky.  

6. Edinburgh

Scotland’s world-famous new year festival, presented a 3 day festival full of lights, food, concerts and of course the greatest firework show in the country.  

7. Hong Kong

Hong Kong rang in 2017 with a colourful and dramatic firework display over the Victoria Harbour.

8. Dubai

The spectacular display lasted 8 minutes, shooting off from 23 locations in Downtown Dubai, with Burj Khalifa at its centre. Thousands of people waited for hours around Downtown Dubai to enjoy the spectacle.

