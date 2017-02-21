Everything you need to know about Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Thanks to its abundant sunshine and temperate weather and famous for its breathtaking beaches and boating canals, Fort Lauderdale is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States.

Holidaymakers interested in swimming and beach sports, sightseeing, shopping, horseracing, museums and authentic food, are invited to board on Emirates’ daily flight EK213 that flies them to Fort Lauderdale, a city on Florida's southeastern coast.

The minute when travellers walk out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport [FLL], they will be greeted with a signboard that reads the city’s famous slogan, ‘Greater Fort Lauderdale … Hello Sunny’.

It's lined with upscale outdoor restaurants, bars, malls, luxury hotels and other attractions.

On December 15, Emirates Airlines launched its inaugural flight to Florida marking the 154th destination in Emirates’ global network and the 11th gateway to USA.

A 16-hour-and-a-half flight, EK213 departs from Dubai International Airport at 3:30am local time and arrives at FLL at 10:55am. EK214, the return flight, departs FLL at 8:20pm, and arrives in Dubai at 7:40pm the next day, with a flying time of 14 hours and 20 minutes.

Shopping

To enjoy the hottest and primary shopping experience, all you need to do is jump into a taxi and head to Sawgrass Mills, the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the United States.

Sawgrass Mills has more than 350 stores, including outlet locations from Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Gap, plus value retailers OFF 5th Saks Fifth Avenue, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more.

Fashionistas will delight in luxury-brand outlet shopping at The Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills with over 40 exclusive outlets not found anywhere else in South Florida including Burberry, Diane von Furstenberg, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo Company Store, Tory Burch and Versace.

A post shared by Sawgrass Mills (@shopsawgrass) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:39am PST

Another thrilling experience is to stroll along Las Olas Boulevard.

Greater Fort Lauderdale’s “style mile,” Las Olas Boulevard is where the chic shop and people go to see-and-be-seen. Once a sleepy road to the beach, today it features stylish fashion boutiques, art galleries, sidewalk cafes, clubs and award winning restaurants.

In a media briefing after Emirates Airlines landed at FLL, Hubert Frach, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, West, said: “At Emirates, we’re proud to be global connectors of people, places and economies. It is the first scheduled commercial service from the Middle East in FLL’s history. Our new daily service will significantly enhance South Florida’s commercial, tourist and cultural connections.”

Hotel

Meanwhile a convenient hotel during your visit, The Ritz-Carlton, is the premiere destination for sophisticated luxury and entertainment at Fort Lauderdale.

Located at The Strip, a promenade running along oceanside highway A1A, The Ritz Carlton, is just few steps away from the mesmerizing beachfront where visitors could enjoy a daylong of suntan, swimming, surfing and other aquatic activities.

The hotel features 192 guest rooms and suites, a 2,200 square foot Club Lounge, 24,000 square feet of light-filled meeting space, a 29,000 square foot oceanfront sundeck with an infinity pool and private cabanas, destination spa, and a water-view fitness center.

The Ritz Carlton enhancements include an all-new restaurant and bar, transformation of the lobby, new retail outlets, and a spa makeover.

Eateries

Famous for its waterways, canals and waterfronts, Florida offers its visitors a top waterfront dining experience at Shooters [address 3033 NE 32 Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308].

Fort Lauderdale’s most popular Intracoastal Waterway dining destination features a completely new look and a freshly inspired menu. Shooters restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner and features Fort Lauderdale’s most scenic Sunday brunch.

With three large, artfully designed bars inside and out, a chic outdoor waterside lounge and resort contemporary dining room, Shooters Waterfront is the most exciting dining destination.

A post shared by Shooters Waterfront (@shooterswaterfront) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Another great dining experience is that at Burlock Coast Seafare and Spirits.

Offering modern-coastal fare with a distinctly local undercurrent, Burlock Coast is an innovative restaurant-café-market-bar that channels the creativity of Prohibition era rumrunners. Its irreverent spirit, buzzing atmosphere, and firm focus on bringing guests and neighborhood locals an unprecedented food and beverage experience promise to make it a stand out in the Fort Lauderdale restaurant scene.

A post shared by Burlock Coast (@burlockcoast) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:48am PST

Visitors ought to remember that whenever they are enjoying their stay in Fort Lauderdale, they may wish to lunch at Louie Bossi.

High-energy Italian eatery with a menu that boasts a number of classic Italian staples, but also a number of new and interesting items. Selections begin with apertivi (small starter plates like olives, Marcona almonds, and stuffed breads); antipasti (larger appetizers including meatballs, soup, carpaccio, and calamari); and several bruschetta plates with wood grilled bread and ricotta cheese and cured meats and cheeses.

Larger dishes include over a dozen wood-fired pizzas featuring both ‘bianca’ and red San Marzano sauces, risottos, meat and fish dishes, and a large array of homemade pastas, split between long and short selections.

Louie Bossi is located at1032 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

A post shared by Louie Bossi's (@louiebossi) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Horseracing and Entertainment

Meanwhile visitors, who wish to enjoy live horseracing, entertainment amenities and spend time at shopping villages, Gulfstream Park is a world-class entertainment destination.

Offering championship thoroughbred racing, casino entertainment, premier shopping and fine eateries, Gulfstream Park has something for everyone.

Southern Florida's premier horse racing facility, Gulfstream Park has been offering exciting thoroughbred action since 1939.

Located in Hallandale Beach, fans flock year round to this horse racing landmark annually from around the world.

Gulfstream Park is located at 901 S Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Florida.

A post shared by Gulfstream Park (@gulfstreampark) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

Water Taxi Tour is the best way to see the beautiful city. Water Taxi Tours are the best combination of tours and transportation in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood Florida.

Wildlife and Nature

Everglades National Park offers nature and wildlife enthusiasts an unprecedented recreational experience.

The third largest park in the lower 48 states, Everglades National Park [ENP], protects an unparalleled landscape that provides important habitat for numerous rare and endangered species like the manatee, American crocodile and the elusive Florida panther.

Visitors can take a short walk on the Anhinga Trail to spot abundant wildlife, turtles, herons and alligators and climb atop Shark Valley's 65-foot observation tower for a bird's eye view of the glades. Visitors could also glide over Florida Bayby tour boat or kayak for a chance to glimpse a crocodile, manatee, or dolphin.

They could also watch as the sun sets over Flamingo, the southernmost point in mainland Florida. Another enticing experience, is exploring the pinelands by bike, paddle amongst the mangroves on Nine-Mile Pond, or tour the historic Nike Hercules missile base.

Furthermore, visitors could also find solitude on their own on a week-long canoe trip and camping along the 99-mile Wilderness Waterway.

A must-do activity is the ranger-led excursion which is the best way to enjoy a guided tour through the park. Concession boat captains narrate boat tours along the mangrove coast at both Flamingo and the Gulf Coast, and Tram Tour naturalists guide your explorations of the Shark River Slough.

ENP in brief contains a long list of outdoor activities that includes biking, hiking, bird watching, boating, camping, canoeing and kayaking, fishing, geocaching, paddle sports, ranger programs, slough slogging,wildlife viewing.

Museums

Nestled in the heart of the Everglades National Park on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum is home to more than 180,000 unique artifacts, archival items and experiences. At such a historic museum, visitors can learn about the Seminole people and their rich cultural and historical ties to the Southeast and Florida, as they have made Big Cypress their home for thousands of years.