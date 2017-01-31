8 top travel and tourism websites

Whether it be for business or leisure, booking flights and trips can be time-consuming and expensive. These travel websites allow you to make comprehensive fare comparisons and ensure that you travel for the right cost and at the right time without compromising on the quality of your trip.

1. Kayak

Kayak not only allows you to find cheap flight and package deals from an array of travel websites, it also notifies you of any decrease in your preferred journey fare. You can also set a budget and check when would be the most economic month and airline to travel to various places.

Website

2. Skyscanner

Another travel search engine, Skyscanner is a world renowned website. You can check for flights, hotels and car rentals from providers across the board. Take advantage of their mobile app for easy searching on the go.

Website | Mobile App

3. MakeMyTrip

A favourite among Indian expats, MakeMyTrip features flight deals, trains, buses, holiday packages, hotel deals and a combo of flights and hotels. Founded in 2000, it has quickly become the go-to-source for international and domestic travel for Indians and tourists from India. They also have a blog with interesting travel-related posts and guides.

Website | Mobile App | Travel Blog

4. Flight Centre

Flight Centre functions as a travel resource for people travelling out of Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States of America, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, India and New Zealand. The UAE website offers deals on flights, flight and tour packages, UAE specific trips and staycations and cruises. They can also help you plan and get your travel insurance for the trip. A great value addition is their travel blog which features guides, travel experiences, must-visit places and much more.

Website | Travel Blog

5. Al Rostamani

Focusing on corporate travel, international holiday packages and UAE tour deals, Al Rostamani Travels is wholly owned by Al Rostamani Group. For their international holidays they have partnered with Rail Europe, Abercrombie and Kent, The Adventure Company and other such companies. For businesses, they offer meeting and event planning, as well as incentive travel awards for employees.

Website

6. Cleartrip

Cleartrip is another Indian travel site which provides deals on international flights and Indian domestic flights. They also feature hotel and hotel-flight combo deals for international travel. They have a functional office in Dubai Internet City in addition to three offices in India.

Website

7. Expedia

A globally renowned online travel brand, Expedia helps travellers book their flights, tour packages, hotels, car rentals, cruises, in-destination activities and other tourist services. Becoming a member on Expedia gets you more perks than a guest visitor - which include better discounts and Expedia points.

Website

8. Musafir

Founded in the UAE, Musafir literally means ‘traveller’ and offers flight deals to over 3,000 destinations, hotel stays in over 85,000 properties around the world and holiday experiences. A great feature they have is an Easy Payment Plan with zero interest on a minimum purchase of Dh1,000 through credit cards of selected banks. Musafir also has a travel blog.

Website | Travel Blog