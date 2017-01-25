8 five-star UAE staycations under Dh1,000 for Valentine's Day

If you plan and book right, Valentine’s Day staycations need not cost you an arm and a leg. While it’s always convenient to have a nice package offered by the hotel, most of these are overpriced and generic. Book your night first and then plan a fun day around that, making the staycation cheaper and more special for your loved one.

1. Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

With their special romantic package (which is redeemable all year long), Park Rotana Abu Dhabi is our first recommendation for couples looking for a nice staycation without dishing out too much. The package includes a one night stay for two persons in a room of choice, flower arrangement and towel art in the room, breakfast in bed or buffet breakfast at Ginger All Day Dining, Dh300 credit for a romantic dinner at Teatro (non-transferable) and 50 per cent discount for spa treatments at bodylines. Located close to Abu Dhabi’s most visited landmark, the Shaikh Zayed Mosque, the venue offers various opportunities to explore Abu Dhabi as well.

Location Shaikh Khaleefa Park, Eastern Ring, Abu Dhabi Package rate Dh569 per couple (non-inclusive of taxes and other fees) Contact + 971 2 657 3333 Website

2. Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre

Located just minutes away from the airport, this five-star property has some of the best restaurants in town. It also has four swimming pools, extensive landscaped gardens and a fully equipped fitness centre. From getting a choice of beauty treatments or massages, to choosing your own seafood and getting it cooked and served to your table, a stay here is bound to be fun. They also have a retreat package which includes complimentary buffet breakfast at one of our favourite restaurants , Yalumba.

Location Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai Rates per night Dh500 onwards (non-inclusive of taxes and other fees) Rate for Valentine’s Day package Dh600 (includes stay and complimentary breakfast at Yalumba – non-inclusive of taxes) Contact +971 4 217 0000 Website

3. Steigenberger Hotel

Located in the Business Bay district, the view from this venue is always great – be it the new Dubai Canal or a panoramic view of Dubai. The first Steigenberger in the region, this hotel makes for a very luxurious stay – not to mention its proximity to the city centre.

Location Business Bay, Dubai Rates per night Dh750 onwards (non-inclusive of taxes and other fees) Contact +971 4 369 0000 Website

4. Hilton Fujairah

With a backdrop of the impressive Hajar mountains, the property features a private beach and an outdoor pool. You could also take a 25-minute drive over to the Wadi Al Wurrayah waterfalls while you’re there. The rooms also feature a smart work area, a fitness centre with sauna and steam facilities, while all rooms have a garden or sea view.

Location E99, Fujairah Rates per night Dh400 onwards (non-inclusive of taxes and other fees) Contact +971 9 222 2411 Website

5. Fairmont Ajman

Falling just short of our Dh1,000 mark for this guide, you might have to rush to still get these rates for Fairmont. This beachfront property has eight restaurants featuring various cuisines and is located minutes away from Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, and 15 km from both Sharjah Science Museum and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Location Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Ajman Rates per night Dh950 onwards (non-inclusive of taxes and other fees) Contact +971 6 701 5757 Website

6. Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi

A 10-minute walk from the beach, this venue is luxurious and features rooms opening into lush gardens with direct views of the pool, gardens or the Grand Canal. Yas Island and Shaikh Zayed Mosque are nearby, for first-time visitors to the emirate.

Location Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi Rates per night Dh700 onwards (non-inclusive of taxes and other fees) Contact +971 2 818 8888 Website

7. Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort and Spa

A 10 minute drive away from the Sharjah Aquarium, Sharjah Airport and Sahara Centre, Sheraton Sharjah is located on the beach and coast district in Sharjah. As one of our least expensive staycations, we recommend this as you could stay in a superior room with a sea view and complimentary breakfast for less than Dh700 at this property.

Location Al Muntazah Street, Sharjah Rates per night Dh450 onwards (non-inclusive of taxes and other fees) Contact +971 6 563 0000 Website

8. Dusit Thani Dubai

With panoramic views of the city, Dusit Thani is centrally located near Dubai World Trade Centre. Focused on a contemporary Thai style of decoration, this five-star property has 7 food and beverage venues, a rooftop pool, a fully equipped gym, and free shuttle services to major landmarks nearby. Some of the restaurants have bank offers and happy hour deals all week – so take advantage of those for dining and beverages.

Location Shaikh Zayed Road, World Trade Centre Area, Dubai Rates per night Dh700 onwards (non-inclusive of taxes and other fees) Contact +971 4 343 3333 Website