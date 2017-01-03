Mobile
15 ways to save money on your 2017 holidays

A resolution for many people is to travel more. Here's how you can explore what this planet has to offer without spending too much

Image Credit: Pexels
 

Here is your guide on how to save money when you travel. 

When you’re booking:

1. Going up… on a Tuesday

When it comes to the best day of the week to book your trip, various experts have suggested that booking on a Tuesday is your best bet. Many online booking agencies adjust their prices then. The best time during the day to book is from 11am onwards.

2. Package your holiday

Did you know that individual bookings add up to costing more than most package deals? Many websites like HolidayMe.com and Holiday-factory.com customize your entire trip for you, making sure that all the travel plans fit your budget.

3. Be flexible

adult, beanie, buildings

Try to be flexible with the timings that you choose to book your holidays. Mid-march is always a great time, or right after the summer break when hotels, airfares and local excursions are all less expensive.

4. Browse

While making reservations, don’t stick to one booking site, because they have all your info conveniently saved. Look all over the internet to make sure that you get the best possible deal before making a final decision. 

Plan before you travel:

5. Avoid currency exchange on airports

100 Euro

They make a lot of money from airport exchanges, because of how high the mark up is. So you have to plan ahead and exchange your local currency in advance around your city. If you have lots of time, then check the exchange rates online to know when the best time is to buy the currency you need. 

6. Sign up for local discount websites

As soon as you’ve picked your destination, check out local websites like Groupon that offer coupons on meals, clubs, shopping and even spas. You’ll get a fair idea of how expensive the city is and at the same time, pick up some exciting discounts.

7. Carry your own food

beach, beachlife, bikini

We definitely encourage you to try the food in any place you visit, but if you want to save some money, definitely pack some non-perishable snacks from home, that could sustain you in between meals. We recommend bags of cereal, which you can easily have for breakfast, dinner or just as a snack. Just buy some milk from the local supermarket and store it in the hotel fridge. 

8. Plan your own excursions

car, landscape, mountain

This might require some time and planning from your end, but will end up saving you cash. While it may be appropriate to take part in tours and excursions on a website, you don’t necessarily need to follow that rule throughout your trip. Plan your own day out, with stops at museums, shops and of course, restaurants.

9. Travel overnight

black-and-white, metro, people

This is a great option for young enthusiastic travelers who have the energy, and also know how to sleep on airplanes. Tickets at night are usually cheaper than those during the more commonly travelled hours of the day.

When you’re there:

10. Avoid touristy restaurants

bar, barista, chair

Most restaurants that have English menus will likely be more expensive than local ones, which probably serve better food for less money. See if you can find places with short, handwritten menus and go for the daily specials.

11. Eat more lunch and less dinner

Eat more at lunch time than at dinner time. Most of the time lunches out are less expensive than dinners. For dinner, opt for a takeaway sandwich or salad from a local supermarket.

12. Reap the benefits of your age

Many countries offer special discounts for students as well as senior citizens for numerous facilities like metro transport, bus passes, lunch meals and drinks. Be sure to carry your ID cards to take advantage of these privileges.

13. Buy a local sim card

Many people are now following a trend of purchasing a local sim-card to avoid the sky-high rates of international calling. It is advised to use a local number for all your phone conversations as well as for data services.

14. Save on commuting

boy, couple, girl

Walk! Walking is not only the best way to explore a city, but also cuts down on transportation costs drastically. In case the city is not pedestrian friendly, you can opt for metro passes and bus passes.

15. Tax refund policies at Airports

Airports have a special section for tourists who can recover the taxes they paid on their expenses in the foreign country. Keep your shopping bills and food bills intact as you can get tax refund at the airport before you leave the country.

