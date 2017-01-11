Tech: The coolest announcements at CES

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) takes place at the beginning of January every year. Global consumer electronics and consumer technology brands use the tradeshow to announce their new products and innovations for the year ahead.

Here’s our roundup of the coolest consumer tech news from the show.

Guess who’s back, back again

Nokia’s back. Everyone’s favourite Finnish brand is back with a new Android handset called the Nokia 6.

The device will be released exclusively in China and will run the latest Android OS – Nougat, backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Other stats include a 16-megapixel camera and a 5.5-inch full HD screen.

LG had a field day

LG launches their new range of Signature OLED TV W (wallpaper) with 4K panels measuring in at just 2.57 millimetres thick. The brand introduced a few of their intelligent robots as well. More on that here.

Huawei’s Honor brought dual cams to the masses

Honor announced the 6X – the most affordable smartphone to sport dual rear cameras. The 5.5-inch device features a scratch-resistant body, 12-megapixel (colour) and 2-megapixel (monochrome) rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Honor 6X has been available in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait markets, as of last week priced at Dh919.

Project Valerie’s been cut out of Razer’s line-up (temporarily)

Razer, the brand known for its high-performance gaming hardware introduced a prototype of their 3-screened gaming laptop nicknamed Project Valerie. It was well received.

Razer, the brand known for its high-performance gaming hardware introduced a prototype of their 3-screened gaming laptop nicknamed Project Valerie. It was well received.

Perhaps too well received since someone couldn't wait for it to hit the production line and decided they just had to have it. The prototype was stolen on the last day of the show.

Samsung had a field day too

Samsung used CES to update their product line-up. The brand unveiled its range of televisions for the year including their Q9F QLED TV. Q stands for Quantum Dot, a new variation in TV tech, an upgrade from Samsung’s previous SUHD (Super Ultra High Definition).

The brand also announced the Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus, a gaming laptop called the Notebook Odyssey, updates to the Galaxy A3 and A5 smartphones and much more. Die-hard Samsung fans can watch the full press conference below.

PS: It’s almost an hour and a half long.

Lenovo pulled out all the stops

From laptops, convertibles and accessories to gaming devices, smart assistants and innovative smartphones, Lenovo made it rain in Vegas. While most of the products, including the revolutionary Moto Z, was announced before the show. Lenovo used CES to solidify their presence in the consumer tech category for the year.

Submarine drones. Because, why not?

