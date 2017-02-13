Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

6 ways to fall asleep faster

The healthiest and happiest people get between 7 to 8 hours of sleep a night

Image Credit: I Stock
 

The National Sleep Foundation of America claims that it should take between 10 and 20 minutes for an average person to fall asleep. Your daily routine affects how well you sleep. If you go to bed around the same time every night, your body will thank you by being more consistent with your nightly snoozes. Some people are lucky enough to fall asleep the second their head hits the pillow, while others need hours to nod off. Here are 6 science backed ways to fall asleep faster.

Before bedtime

1. Take a warm shower

Apart from the psychological satisfaction of going to bed clean and fresh, when you step out of warm shower, your body temperature drops significantly, which causes sleepiness. So take your showers in the night time so that falling asleep can be easier.

2. Cool your room down

Nothing is more disruptive to sleep than an overheated body. The ideal temperature to adjust your thermostat on is between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius. Wear light cotton pyjamas and make sure your bedroom is a cool and dark environment.

3. Put your phone down

Image result for texting in bed

Every single phone screen emits a blue light, which causes the brain activity to increase right before bedtime, when we should be doing the exact opposite. If you really can’t live without your phone, then dim your screen, switch on night mode if possible, or download a dimming app, so you can keep your brain activity low.

If you’re having trouble falling asleep:

4. Stick your feet out

Image result for sleep

Exposing even part of your feet to the cooler air helps your body heat to drop more quickly. It’s a surprisingly simple sleep hack, one that helps you fall asleep more quickly and sleep better.

5. The 4-7-8 method

Dr. Andrew Weil, a bestselling sleep author, swears by the “4-7-8” breathing method. The method is said to relax you by increasing the amount of oxygen in your blood stream, slowing your heart rate down and getting rid of CO2 from your lungs.

Push your tongue lightly behind your upper front teeth, and keep it there the whole time. Exhale completely. Breathe in through your nose for 4 seconds, hold your breath for 7 seconds, and then release the breath through your mouth for 8 seconds. Repeat the cycle and you should fall asleep within 1 minute.

6. Massage your pressure points

Image result for forehead

Massaging certain parts of your body causes you to relax and fall asleep faster. Apply pressure to the area between your eyebrows right above your nose for 1 minute. Press the area that’s between your first and second toes, on top of the foot. Or massage both of your ears for a minute.

 

A few weird tips that work for some people:

Blink uncontrollably for 1 minute straight

Wear a sleep mask to eliminate light completely

Breathe out of your left nostril 26 times

Use a white noise app

Don’t look at the time. That will stress you out and make it even more difficult

More from Health

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesLifeHealth

Also In Health

6 personality traits that make you happier

Life & Style Gallery

Grammys 2017: Frock horrors or frock rocks...

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year