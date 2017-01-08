Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Plan your year by using our guides to upcoming public holidays in 2016 and 2017.
For winter break, students will receive a three-week holiday, and teachers two weeks. For spring break, students will have a two and a half week holiday and teachers a one and a half week holiday. Summer breaks will be the longest as usual, with students enjoying a seven-week break, with teachers receiving six weeks.
Note: For details of the current academic year, please scroll down
Academic year 2017-2018 (next academic year)
|September 3, 2017
|First day for teachers and administrative staff
|September 10, 2017
|Term 1 begins for all students
|December 14, 2017
|Term 1 ends (Winter Break)
|January 2, 2018
|Teachers and all administrative staff return to work
|January 7, 2018
|Term 2 begins for all students
|March 25, 2018
|Term 2 ends
|April 1, 2018
|Teachers and all administrative staff return to work
|April 8, 2018
|Term 3 begins for all students
|June 28, 2018
|Term 3 ends (for students)
|July 5, 2018
|Last day for teachers and administrative staff
Details of the current school year (2016-2017)
Academic year 2016-2017
|August 21, 2016
|First day for teachers and administrative staff
|August 28, 2016
|Term 1 begins for all students
|December 18, 2016
|Term 1 ends
|January 8, 2017
|Term 2 begins for all students
|March 26, 2017
|Term 2 ends
|April 2, 2017
|Teachers and all administrative staff return to work
|April 9, 2017
|Term 3 begins for all students
|June 22, 2017
|Term 3 ends
|July 6, 2017
|Last day for teachers and administrative staff
Note: These dates are as per the calendars published by the UAE Ministry of Education. Please direct all queries to the school or the relevant ministry.
