Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Plan your year by using our guides to upcoming public holidays in 2016 and 2017.

For winter break, students will receive a three-week holiday, and teachers two weeks. For spring break, students will have a two and a half week holiday and teachers a one and a half week holiday. Summer breaks will be the longest as usual, with students enjoying a seven-week break, with teachers receiving six weeks.

Note: For details of the current academic year, please scroll down

Academic year 2017-2018 (next academic year) September 3, 2017 First day for teachers and administrative staff September 10, 2017 Term 1 begins for all students December 14, 2017 Term 1 ends (Winter Break) January 2, 2018 Teachers and all administrative staff return to work January 7, 2018 Term 2 begins for all students March 25, 2018 Term 2 ends April 1, 2018 Teachers and all administrative staff return to work April 8, 2018 Term 3 begins for all students June 28, 2018 Term 3 ends (for students) July 5, 2018 Last day for teachers and administrative staff

Take our poll

Haven't planned yet? Here is a guide to inspire you - 10 best places to visit in 2017

Details of the current school year (2016-2017)

Academic year 2016-2017 August 21, 2016 First day for teachers and administrative staff August 28, 2016 Term 1 begins for all students December 18, 2016 Term 1 ends January 8, 2017 Term 2 begins for all students March 26, 2017 Term 2 ends April 2, 2017 Teachers and all administrative staff return to work April 9, 2017 Term 3 begins for all students June 22, 2017 Term 3 ends July 6, 2017 Last day for teachers and administrative staff

Note: These dates are as per the calendars published by the UAE Ministry of Education. Please direct all queries to the school or the relevant ministry.