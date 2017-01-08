Mobile
Site
Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Plan your holidays! Here is the confirmed school calendar for the next academic year

2858472534
Image Credit: GN Archive
 

Plan your year by using our guides to upcoming public holidays in 2016 and 2017.

For winter break, students will receive a three-week holiday, and teachers two weeks. For spring break, students will have a two and a half week holiday and teachers a one and a half week holiday. Summer breaks will be the longest as usual, with students enjoying a seven-week break, with teachers receiving six weeks.

Note: For details of the current academic year, please scroll down 

Academic year 2017-2018 (next academic year)

September 3, 2017First day for teachers and administrative staff
September 10, 2017Term 1 begins for all students
December 14, 2017Term 1 ends (Winter Break)
January 2, 2018Teachers and all administrative staff return to work
January 7, 2018Term 2 begins for all students
March 25, 2018Term 2 ends 
April 1, 2018Teachers and all administrative staff return to work
April 8, 2018Term 3 begins for all students
June 28, 2018Term 3 ends (for students)
July 5, 2018Last day for teachers and administrative staff

Haven't planned yet? Here is a guide to inspire you - 10 best places to visit in 2017

Details of the current school year (2016-2017)

Academic year 2016-2017

August 21, 2016First day for teachers and administrative staff
August 28, 2016Term 1 begins for all students
December 18, 2016Term 1 ends
January 8, 2017Term 2 begins for all students
March 26, 2017Term 2 ends
April 2, 2017Teachers and all administrative staff return to work
April 9, 2017Term 3 begins for all students
June 22, 2017Term 3 ends
July 6, 2017Last day for teachers and administrative staff

Note: These dates are as per the calendars published by the UAE Ministry of Education. Please direct all queries to the school or the relevant ministry.

