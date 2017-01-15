Mobile
List of UAE charities

List of charities operating in the UAE

Gulf News
 

Emirates Red Crescent Society
Founded in 1983, the ERCS carries out a number of charitable programmes inside UAE and abroad including in Palestine, Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan, and Kosovo. It welcomes volunteers.
Website: www.rcuae.ae Contact number: 800733

Khalifa Foundation
Established in 2007 by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the foundation’s official mandate is to carry out welfare projects in areas of health and education locally and globally.
Website: www.khalifafoundation.ae Contact number: 028855555

 The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation
Founded in 1992 with an endowment of $1 million for charitable projects inside and outside the UAE by the Shaikh Zayed, the founding father of the UAE, the organisation has spent more than Dh1 billion on its aid projects.
Website: www.zayed.org.ae Contact number: 026577577

Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation
Launched in 2007 by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, its stated goal is to empower future generations to create knowledge-based societies by funding research projects and initiatives.
The group’s projects include the creation of the Dubai Digital Library, an online free resource containing thousands of Arabic books covering a multiple range of topics, Dubai International Programme for Writing and Bil Arabi Programme.
Website: www.mbrfoundation.ae Contact number: 044233444

Zakat Fund
The Zakat Fund was created in 2003 by Shaikh Zayed and is a public body that officially collects Zakat donations in the UAE. It’s charitable projects provide for widows, orphans, unemployed persons, the elderly, and the disabled.
Website: www.zakatfund.gov.ae Contact number: 8008222

Al Maktoum Foundation
Launched in 1997 by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Deputy Ruler and Minister of Finance, the group has carried out charitable programmes in more than 69 countries.
Locally, the Foundation has spent more than Dh100 million.
Website: www.hamdanfd.ae Contact number: 043988668

Dar Al Ber Society
One of the first charities to be established in the UAE, Dar Al Ber was established in 1979, and since then the charity has carried out several charitable and development programmes around the world and locally.
Website: www.daralber.ae Contact number: 60057552

Beit Al Kheir Society
Founded in 1989 with a mandate of helping Emirati citizens. The charitable organisation has Wa number of programmes to help widows, orphans, hospital patients, families of prisoners, debtors, and special needs people.
Website: www.baitalkhair.org Contact number: 042675555

Dubai Charity Association
Originally under the name of Al Arwa Al Wathaq in 1980, it has been undertaking projects inside and outside the UAE.
Website: www.dubaicharity.ae Contact number: 042083999

Dubai Cares
Established by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid in 2007, the group currently has projects in 45 countries. Volunteers are welcomed to assist with its worldwide projects.
Website: www.dubaicares.ae Contact number: 044504550

Noor Dubai
Established by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid in 2008, the organisation’s main target is to eliminate preventable eye diseases and has carried out several global projects reaching millions of people.
Website: www.noordubai.ae Contact number: 800633

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children
Established in 2007, it works to prevent violence against women and children, and is also the first licensed shelter in the UAE for female and children victims of violence.
Website: www.dfwac.ae Contact number: 046060300

Fujairah Welfare Association
Established in 1987, it carries out charitable projects in the field of emergency aid, development, health, and education.
Website: www.alkhairia.com Contact number: 092221530

Al Ihsan Charity  Association
Officially founded in 1990, it helps orphans, low-income families, and redistributes clothes and furniture to poor people.
Website: www.alihsan.ae Contact number: 067457451

Al Qasimi Foundation
Established in 2009 by Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qassimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and UAE Supremer Council Member, the non-profit organisation enhances social, cultural, and economic development of Ras Al Khaimah.
Website: www.alqasimifoundation.com Contact number: 072338060

Gulf for Good
Gulf for Good was established in 2001 by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Operating Executive and Chairman of Emirates Airline and Group.

The charitable organisation provides charity in a unique and exciting way by raising funds through adventure challenges. The funds from these adventures are then donated to chosen charity groups in the country of where the adventure challenge was carried out.
Website: www.gulf4good.org Contact number: 043680222

Takatof
Takatof is a volunteer group that was established in 2007 under the Emirates Foundation. Volunteers with Takatof take part in a number of public service programmes to help those in the community.
Website: www.takatof.ae Contact number: 8252863

