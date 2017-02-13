10 strange and unusual bans across the world

1. Reincarnation of Dalai Lama in Tibet, China

China, in an unprecedented move, banned the current Dalai Lama and other Buddhist monks from reincarnating without express permission from the government. This inexplicably means the monks who choose their leaders based on centuries' old traditions may have to succumb to government choice instead.

The now exiled Dalai Lama could very well be the last of the line if he refuses to choose a successor or declines to give hints about his reincarnation as is usually the case, which would make it impossible to find a successor after his death.

The current Dalai Lama, now 79, is believed to be the 14th reincarnation of a holy monk who lived in the 14th century.

2. Time-travel and ghosts in China

In 2011, Chinese government’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) effectively put a ban on the concept of time travel in movies. The disapproval of this and other themes like ghosts and fantasy stems from the belief that these films propagate lack of original or positive thinking, feudal superstitions and ambiguous moral lessons. Back to the Future most certainly did not have any re-runs in China this year.

3. Valentine’s Day in Saudi Arabia

The day of love is not only ignored, but vehemently opposed in some countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia with arrests, fines and prison sentences. So much so that there is a burgeoning black market in some of these countries for Valentine's Day products including red roses, love-themed cards and other such gifts.

4. Obesity in Japan

The ‘Metabo Law’ was enacted in 2008 in an effort to fight obesity in Japan where companies and government organisations had to measure the waistline of their employees above 40 to ensure that they fall within the safe limits prescribed by law. Having a waistline measurement above 33.5 inches for men and 35.4 inches for women is considered overweight and the people falling above this limit will have to attend counselling and medical sessions to target the problem.

5. Restrictions on baby names in Denmark

What most parents take for granted is restricted by law in countries such as Denmark and Iceland where your baby’s name should be chosen from a government pre-approved list of names.

A girl named Blaer in Iceland was referred to as ‘Girl’ in all her official documents simply because Blaer was not considered a feminine name. The courts intervened later and ruled that it could be used as a name. Just imagine Blaer's parents - "A Girl has no name." (We had to, you know we had to)

6. World Wide Web in North Korea

Social media sites have been banned completely or restricted for short periods in many countries such as the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Iran, China, Turkey and other countries depending on political and economic situations.

While in most countries, people access blocked or banned sites through proxy servers, North Korea makes this impossible with it own internal internet called Kwangmyong, which does not require you to connect to the worldwide web.

7. Claire Danes and Alec Baldwin in Philippines

Claire Danes is banned from the Philippines. It came after her controversial remarks about the country, her movies were banned from being released in Philippines in 1999 and the president at the time, Joseph Estrada, even went so far as to ban her entry to the country.

Another celebrity banned here is actor, producer and comedian, Alec Baldwin, following his joke about mail order brides on the David Letterman show in 2009.

8. Blue Jeans in North Korea

North Korea has always considered anything American as propaganda, and jeans were among the items which stood for American capitalism. Though black jeans are slowly finding its way in to the market, blue denim jeans are still frowned upon in the totalitarian country.

9. Flip Flops in Capri, Italy

While flip-flops are always frowned upon in this fashion-centric country, there are various laws which completely prohibit wearing flip-flops, low waist jeans and mini skirts in certain areas. There is an explicit disapproval of ‘noisy footwear’ which was proven when a tourist couple in Capri, Italy, was fined for wearing noisy flip flops.

10. Chewing gum in Singapore

Chewing gum cannot be imported, sold or used in Singapore. Though rules have eased up slightly to accommodate tourists, it is better to not have more than two packs on you when you enter the country.