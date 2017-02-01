Mobile
10 amazing things to try in 2017

From exotic train journeys to swimming with sharks, make 2017 a year to remember

1125123466
Image Credit: Istock
Chasing the Northern Lights culminates in a night watching the sky undulate in colours and patterns never seen elsewhere
 

1. Exotic train journeys

Guides has a list of exotic train journeys that you must take at least once in your lifetime. You will be spoilt for choice as these journeys offer unmatched luxury, vintage-quality experiences and picturesque views. Along with staggering mountain slopes, snow-peaked mountains, tea gardens and teak forests, you might catch a glimpse of the 30 metre high Glenfinnian viaduct from the Harry Potter series.

See the Guides list of exotic train journeys here

2564583238

2. Tandem jump 

Nothing can outshine an exhilarating free-fall over the Palm Jumeirah. If learning to do it alone is too expensive for you, a tandem jump harnessed to a professional instructor is your way to go. Also get video footage and stills from your jump as a keepsake of your moments in the sky.

2470115590

Get more details on how to do this here.

3. World’s fastest roller coaster

The planet’s fastest roller coaster is here in the UAE at the Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi. Getting on the Formula Rossa is equal to sitting in an F1 cockpit as you get catapulted 52 metres into the sky before launching on to the fastest and best ride of your life time. The ride is inspired by the Grand Prix race tracks and there is no doubt that crossing the finish line will be a brain-addling moment.

4. Swim with sand tiger sharks

The greatest predators are also one of the most magnificent creatures of the world and to swim with them is scary and exhilarating at the same time. A dive into the 10 million litre tank at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo will let you spend a few moments with the world’s largest collection of sand tiger sharks. Options are available for people who do not know how to dive or swim and each dive is supervised by trained professionals.

3141349855

5. Valentine’s Day special

Skip the chocolates, flowers and jewellery and make this Valentine’s Day one for the books. Take your beloved on a weekend getaway and take advantage of the current weather in the UAE. Read our Guides list of great Valentine’s special getaways.

3440561822

6. Luxury air plane trip

One first class ride in the lap of luxury should definitely be on your 2017 bucket list unless, of course, you are one of the lucky people who regularly travel first class anyway. Showers at 38000 feet, your personal on-board chef, a double-bed, personal partitioned cabins, loads of bubbly and delicious cans of caviar; one long first class ride is essential to experience true luxury wrapped in clouds.

329344549

7. Tomorrowland

A dream destination for many, Tomorrowland has become a regular on many bucket lists. A trip that requires a lot of planning and even more budgeting, it comes with the promise of being the musical experience of a lifetime for EDM and trance fanatics. People from all over the world make the trip and most also find time to take backpack trips to nearby places. 

Stay in DreamVille, the tent accommodation at the venue or in nearby hotels and dance like you never have before. This year, Tomorrowland will be hosted in Brazil (April) and Belgium (July).

8. Learn scuba diving

Diving to the blue depths of the ocean to swim with nature’s most fascinating marine species, some of which are still to be discovered and documented, scuba-diving is unlike any other experience. Learning to dive or doing it with a professional, this tranquil and deep experience should definitely be on your bucket list.

2367049492

There are many scuba diving institutes in the UAE which can help you take a basic PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) certification over a weekend.

9. Run a marathon

Running a marathon seems impossible for many of us but with the right amount of dedication and enthusiasm this can be checked off your list. The distances run in progression to running a full marathon are in themselves great milestones. Dubai has a good variety of runs suitable for all levels of runners and great running groups or communities.

2704815591

10. Chase the Northern Lights 

Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are one of the most beautiful and intriguing natural phenomena in the world. Scientifically, these lights are a result of a steady interaction between particles in the earth’s atmosphere and the sun’s atmosphere. The colours range from the more common yellow and pale green to red, pink and purple.

1125123466

The best places to enjoy this surreal experience include Finland, Norway, Sweden, Canada, Iceland and Scotland. As with all natural phenomena, you cannot predict the exact time or place for the best view, so people consider this expedition as a chase of the Northern Lights.

