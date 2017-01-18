5 romantic getaways for Valentine’s Day in 2017

Travelling out of the country in February is actually a good idea, given that it is usually not peak tourist season. Make this Valentine’s Day special with these special getaways for couples.

1. Love in Paris

Ah, the city of love! One visit, if not more, to Paris is on every traveller’s bucket list which makes it one of the most visited cities in the world. One of the best times to go there is February as it is not peak season (owing to colder weather) but that only means shorter queues, cheaper fares and affordable accommodation for you.

Our recommendation

Paiget and Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris

Upon arrival at Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, receive a single pink rose courtesy of Piaget jewelers and an exclusive 18K gold Piaget Rose bracelet set with diamonds and pink sapphires. What’s the catch? More fun that’s all. To receive this VIP treatment you have to sign up for their Valentine’s Day special ‘Jackie’ movie promotion. Piaget is known for supplying former first lady Jackie Kennedy with her famous gold watch and other timeless pieces of jewelry that embody her iconic style. Guests are treated to a private screening of the movie ‘Jackie’ with choices of dining and entertainment at an extra cost.

Rates for stay From Dh2800 (depending on room) Rates for Jackie package Dh661 to Dh3,071 per couple (all include private movie screening and your choice of dining) Website http://www.raffles.com/paris/

2. Cruise through Asia

We know saying Asia is very broad and vague, but how could we choose in this beautiful continent. Home to Thailand, India, Singapore, Malaysia and scores of other beautiful spots to go through, we never can get enough of the green, calm and friendly places there.

Our recommendation

Royal Caribbean Cruise

The far-away stern shot. #MajestyoftheSeas 📷: @mpoole3 A photo posted by Royal Caribbean International (@royalcaribbean) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

One journey, three to ten nights and a lot of Asian stops is what the Royal Caribbean Cruise promises. You have many options – one starts in Singapore, sailing through Malaysia and Thailand. Highlights include visits to the exotic Jurong Bird Park, bustling Kuala Lumpur and enchanting Phi Phi Island along with choices of canoeing through sea caves or going on a nature trek with elephants near Phuket. The Spice Route cruise starting at Singapore and ending in Dubai on board ‘Legend of the Seas’, passing by Penang, Malaysia, and Cochin and Mumbai, India is another one to try. For something closer to home, take a seven-night voyage discovering the beauty and history of the Arabian Gulf onboard ‘Vision of the Seas’.

Rates Start from US $ 318 (approx. Dh1167) per person Website https://www.royalcaribbean.com/

3. Unexpected fun in Ireland

Everyone who has seen the movie ‘P.S. I love you’ would know that Ireland seems like a pretty great place for a nice getaway but is too underrates as a tourist destination. For UAE residents who like crisp winters and unexpected things to do this Valentine’s Day, try Ireland. You could also try our recommendation and wait a few months for the perfect romantic trip.

Our recommendation

Belmond Grand Hibernian

Watching the world by go by! #DiscoverBelmond #DiscoverIreland A photo posted by Belmond Grand Hibernian (@belmondgrandhibernian) on Sep 12, 2016 at 3:10am PDT

The first ever luxury sleeper train to travel throughout the Island of Ireland, Belmond Grand Hibernian has a six-night itinerary for 2017. Guests will first travel from Dublin to Cork to visit the Jameson’s Distillery, and Blarney Castle before the grounds are open to the public. Then the train heads west to Killarney and its National Park followed by a north-bound trip to Galway where a walking tour of the creative city is followed by a full day visit to Ashford Castle. Next stops include Northern Ireland and Belfast, and Viking port of Waterford in the south. The journey ends in Dublin. Or you could choose one of the shorter journeys ranging from two nights to four nights.

Rates Starts at Dh11,000 (Approx.) per person (Inlcudes train fare, meals, beverages, visits and all other amenities on board) Dates Available journeys start in April Website http://www.belmond.com/grand-hibernian-train/

4. Italian romance

Italy, the land of passionate people and passionate food, is a great romantic destination, any time of the year. From fashionable Milan to beautiful Venice and impressive Rome, a trip to Italy is bound to be exciting and fun.

Our recommendation

Boscolo Hotels

Take advantage of the special packages featured by Boscolo Hotels this year. Located in all three cities, Milan, Rome and Venice, each venue has something special for its guests. Guests are treated to chocolate and flowers on arrival in their room, a choice of dining options including a candle-lit three course dinner, breakfast during entire stay, free entrance to the spa or fitness area (as applicable in venue) and more.

Rates Dh3,000 to Dh3,600 for a couple for two nights (minimum two nights stay) Website http://www.boscolohotels.com/

5. Tried and tested Maldives

You might think Maldives is the most over-done romantic destination of all time – which it kind of is – but one trip there with your partner is a must. The blue beaches, extensive coral reefs and the relaxing vibe is what attracts couples there, not to mention some insane deals in non-peak seasons. Want a tropical, laid back, sunny, budget-friendly vacation? Maldives is your best bet.

Our recommendation

Cheval Blanc Randheli

With a dedicated spa island that you get to sail to in a decorated dhoni (not the cricket player, a type of traditional fishing boat in Maldives), get couples’ massages by the beach followed by a private yoga session. Once done, you take a leisurely sail back to your private villa where candle-light dinner awaits. Guests can choose to dine at the restaurant or arrange for a private movie screening under the stars. What more could you want this Valentine’s Day?

Rates Depends on type of villa and package Website http://randheli.chevalblanc.com/en