Things to do this week in UAE

Things to do on the weekdays

A new art exhibition at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown



Sofitel Dubai Downtown is hosting talented French artist, Benedicte Gimonnet and her latest art exhibition, Lineaments on their first floor of the hotel. The Lineaments exhibition will showcase 15 visually stunning pieces of artwork that explore the power of light and the colour relativity in an abstract minimalist composition. The collection uses repetitions and infinite variations of shade, resulting in contrasted stripes that create a musical energy and become the heart of this series. Lineaments is based on abstract forms as Bénédicte Gimonnet plays with the relationship between chance and control, intuitive gesture and formal composition, enticing the viewer to pause and contemplate, as well as alluring them for a closer inspection.

Location Sofitel Dubai Downtown Cost Free Timings Available until February 28 Contact 04 5036666 call the artist directly at 055 2699374

Enab Beirut: Brand new Shisha lounge in Dubai

Translated to ‘grape’, ENAB Beirut Dubai is both a restaurant and shisha lounge, serving true authentic Lebanese food. Known in Beirut for its “moms cooking” style cuisine, Enab Beirut Dubai serves beautiful food in a beautiful setting. Some of their signature dishes include Soujok, Cheese Rolls, Kafta Arayes and Riz bel Halib. Also known for its unique design, the restaurant is decorated like a quirky Lebanese home, with home, including art and beautifully designed tiles. To top off the Lebanese experience, the upstairs smoking lounge serves Shisha for guests to enjoy.

Location City Walk 2 Cost various Timings Sun-Thur from 10am to 10pm and Fri-Sat from 10am to 12am

Markette’s block party

Wednesdays are now the night for laidback good vibes. Markette’s heartwarming home cooked meals will be served with a side of live acoustic music every Wednesday night at the Markette Block Party. The Block Party will bring the cool sounds of singer-songwriter Alan Farragher to Markette in Boxpark Dubai every Wednesday. Farragher’s deliciously mellow and warm tones are the perfectly delivered alongside his guitar with the top hits from the 80’s to now.

Location Boxpark, Al Wasl Cost various Timings Every Wednesday from 8pm onwards

Roux Dubai new breakfast offer

The home-grown culinary destination is the perfect spot to catch up for a breakfast meeting or to simply stop by and grab a power bite and coffee. Diners can now make the best of the weekdays by enjoying a special breakfast promotion, which includes any breakfast item and a hot drink.

Location City Walk 2 Cost Dh49 for any breakfast dish and a hot drink Timings Sunday to Wednesday between 8am and 12pm Contact 04 4429359

Enjoy a meal by a Michelin Starred chef at Casa Mia

Casa Mia is hosting an exclusive pairing event to celebrate one of Italy’s most exquisite grape collections. What you’ll get is an amazing six course dinner that will take you an authentic journey to the side streets of northern Italy. Joining the Casa Mia team in the kitchen, Michelin starred Chef Enzo de Pra, who currently holds one Michelin star, will also be in attendance to contribute his culinary expertise.

Location Le Meridien DubaiHotel And Conference Centre Cost Dh320 inclusive of soft beverages, Dh790 inclusive of grape pairing Timings February 20 to 25 from 8pm onwards Contact 04 7022455

A ladies night perfect for foodies

‘La Dolce Sera’ is the name of this ladies night at Social by Heinz Beck. The amazing ladies night is perfect for ladies who appreciate the finer foods in life, for a good price. Experience contemporary Italian cuisine, outstanding service and breath- taking views of the Dubai skyline.The ladies night boastes an innovative three course set menu of specially curated dishes by Heinz Beck, with two complimentary glasses of grape or sparkling included ladies are promised a beautiful evening that lives up to its namesake, ‘Le Dolce Sera’, in a setting of understated luxury.

Location Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Cost Dh195 per lady Timings Every Wednesday from 7pm onwards Contact 04 8182165

Weekend

Watch a dramatic art performance

A performing arts project titled Trance Forms will present a theatrical show titled ‘I Am My Language’. This project seeks to pave the way for the emergence of an experimental and innovative theatrical group in the UAE. Acting in the show are UAE based actors and comedians

Location Manarat Al Saadiyat on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi Cost Dh100 per person, Dh50 for students, Dh150 for VIP Timings February 25, 26, 27, and 28 from 8pm onwards Contact 02 6575800

Fatman Scoop performing at Societe

Known for its love of old school music, fun vibes and great people, the legendary Dubai nightclub is hosting the famous Fatman Scoop to really get your weekend started. The singer will perform some of his famous hits like “Love like this” and “It takes scoop”. Get ready to dance the night away

Location Marina Byblos Hotel Cost Free entrance Timings Thursday February 23 Fatman Scoop will perform live at 11pmContact 050 6993191

The Mercury Lounge evening brunch

Mercury Lounge, Dubai’s most idyllic and glamorous rooftop located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach recently launched a brand new Thursday evening brunch. With 180 degree views over downtown Dubai twinkling on one side and the waves of the Arabian Gulf lapping on the shores on the other, Mercury’s new evening brunch brings a ‘blind brunch’ concept to the table, with a selection of chefs specially prepared dishes. Seamlessly blending influences from across the Mediterranean Sea, the brunch offers spectacular selection of antipasti, sharing plates and light entrées with the intention of grazing through the evening with style yet without formality.

Location Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach Cost Dh295 per person including house beverages Timings Every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm Contact 042707804.

Celebrate Fiesta De Tapas

What’s a weekend without a celebration of delicious food and great company? Vista Bar and Terrace at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City is your new Saturday afternoon hot spot. The bar and terrace comes alive with a vibrant Spanish fiesta, featuring modern tapas dishes including cold cuts, cheeses, ceviche’s, tacos and rusks created across multiple live cooking counters. You can also get special themed Spanish beverages. The stylish atmosphere will be complemented with a Latino soundtrack featuring Flamenco artists Paola and Emanuel, with stunning views over the Downtown Dubai skyline and historic Dubai Creek provide the perfect backdrop for a sophisticated Saturday afternoon celebration.

Location Vista Bar & Terrace, InterContinental Dubai Festival City Cost Dh150 per person including soft beverages, Dh250 including house beverages Timings every Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm