Things to do this week in UAE

1. Visit the URBAN outdoor cinema

Head outdoors while the weather is still good and catch a classic flick this week. Hosted at the Habtoor Grand Resort. Schedule below:

Sunday 8 January – Jerry Maguire

Monday 9 January – Casablanca

Saturday 14 January – Grease

Location Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection Cost Tickets Dh75 available on dubai.platinumlist.net

2. Start the weekend early with Cartel, Scott Strutton and Lucas Alexander

Head over to Cirque le Soir Dubai, every Wednesday for a gig like none other. This is CARTEL in association w/ The Mayfair Sessions. Watch amazing performers amidst some of the finest International and local DJ talent every week. This week its Scott Strutton and Lucas Alexander.

Location The Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road Date 11 January Timings Doors open at 10:30pm Reservation enquiries (Call or WhatsApp) 050 9955400

3. Indulge in a luxury spa experience: Palazzo Versace Dubai

The Spa includes tranquil relaxation areas, seven luxury treatment rooms, one suite with private jacuzzi for couples, one nail studio and two hammams, saunas, steam rooms, ice fountains and vitality pools. The guests will experience Middle Eastern ancestral beauty customs such as steaming, scrubbing and massaging. Some of the treatments include a full body scrub, anti-aging facial and massages.

Location Palazzo Versace Dubai, Dubai Creek Cost Dh375 onwards for treatments Timings Daily from 9am to 11pm (Treatment timings are daily from 10am until 10pm)

4. Relive your childhood with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The teenaged turtles will be performing daily at City Centre Deira, until January 10

Location City Centre Deira Cost Free Timings daily at 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm

5. Try something crazy: ‘Dinner in the Sky’ at Dubai International Marine Club

‘Dinner in the Sky’, a very unique dining concept, comes to Dubai, where you and 21 other people will be lifted 50 meters in the air to experience breath-taking views of Dubai. Those taking part in ‘Dinner in the Sky’ can mingle with fellow diners during the experience, since everyone will be seated together on one table and served an exquisite meal with a view. Once you arrive at the Marine Club, you’ll be taken with a shuttle to the take-off site, where you’ll receive a safety briefing and get harnessed securely into the seats.

For an exclusive period, guest chefs will be serving a special menu which includes brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner options.

Location Dubai International Marine Club, Dubai Marina Cost Dh499 per person Timings weekdays from 2.40pm to 11.10pm, weekends from 11.50pm until 12.35am Contact dinnerinthesky.ae

Where to eat this week:

6. Try something extraordinary: Marina Social

We love Marina Social. It’s a brilliant a concept by acclaimed Michelin-starred British chef Jason Atherton. The food is delicious there offering a wonderful selection of British inspired cuisine. If you enjoy tortellini, then you must try the lemon ricotta tortelloni, brown crab, pecorino and rocket pesto topped with candied pine nuts. Marina Social is a restaurant that celebrates deformalized dining within a relaxed and social atmosphere. Basically you won’t look out of place if you’re in a suit or in jeans, because both work perfectly. Overlooking the Dubai Marina, the restaurant offers beautiful panoramic views of the waterfront, adding an extra special element. Definitely a great date spot, or an amazing place to show off Dubai’s great food and views to anyone visiting.

Location Intercontinental Dubai Marina Cost various Timings Daily from 6pm-midnight Contact 04 4466664

7. Eat well at work with Talabat

Right now more and more people are ordering healthy food online. Talabat has over 60 different food outlets under its ‘Healthy’ cuisine category, which means that you’ll have a ton of options. Enjoy some local food houses such as Curry Box, Shabby Chic Restaurant, Urban Bites, Right Bite Express, Kcal Restaurant, Under 500 and S’wich. According to Talabat, the rise in demand for health food options is because of the fact that many of us are cutting out the pizzas, burgers and fried chicken in favour of meals that are more wholesome. Make some right decisions

Contact talabat.com/uae

8. The perfect dinner and opera date night at Teatro

Paying tribute to its name, experience everything about Theatre at Teatro and let your senses run wild with its rich signature dishes for a perfect pre-opera dinner date. Teatro has something for everyone from Japanese and Chinese to Indian and Italian cuisine, which means everyone in the group will be happy. Teatro is just 6km away from the Dubai opera, so make your reservation through their website and enjoy 50 per cent off on the early bird menu (between 6pm to 8.30pm) just before your show begins!

Location Towers Rotana, Sheikh Zayed Road Cost various Timings Open daily from Daily from 6:00 pm to 11:30pm Contact 04 3438000

Weekend

What to do this weekend:

9. Find the latest trends in kids’ fashion at BurJuman

This weekend learn about the latest trends in children’s fashion as Burjuman hosts an energetic and colourful Kids’ fashion Show. In addition to featuring some of BurJuman’s most popular children’s brands including Mothercare, The Children’s Place, Forever 21, LC Waikiki, Adams Kids, Carters, Kidiliz, and Pumpkin Patch – this show will also allow budding fashionistas and divas a chance to shine on stage.

Location Burjuman Mall, Dubai Dates Jan 12 to 27 (every weekend) Timings 6pm and 8pm

10. Dance all night with Bad House Party

If you haven’t been to a Bad House Party gig, then you’re missing out. Hosted quite regularly at the Casa Latina in the Ibis Hotel, Barsha, this rendition features Astronautalis, an American alternative hip hop artist.

Location Casa Latina, Ibis Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha Dubai Cost Tickets Dh100 on the door Timings Thursday 12 January Timings 9pm - 2:45am

11. Fuel your inner racer at Dubai 24H

Gear up for a racing weekend at the Autodrome with tonnes of racing, entertainment and attractions for the entire family. The event features live music, a DJ, food trucks, a kids zone, Red Bull Freestylers and a climbing wall. And yes the Dubai24H will be streamed live on a big screen as well. If that’s not enough, there will be an after-race party on Saturday, from 3pm until late, with live music.

Location Dubai Autodrome Circuit Date 12, 13, 14 January Timings 8am Thursday onwards Cost Free Website dubaiautodrome.com

12. Salsa your way into Mayta Thursdays

Salsa con Timba, dance and have a party, while enjoying the delight of colourful beverages. Sway to the Peruvian beats at Mayta Dubai.

Location DIFC Capital Club Cost Free Timings Every Thursday, doors open at 9pm Contact 04 5148774

Where to eat this weekend:

13. Dine and dance at Mahiki

One of our favourites is the always happening Polynesian club Mahiki. Most people may not know that this club also serves amazing and delicious bites. They've even just launched a brand new menu. We recommend the sliders or the salmon. The best day to check Mahiki out is Thursday night for their 'Le Beat Tropique' night. The first 50 ladies arriving at Mahiki on Thursday can get a free beverage to help let their hair down and start enjoying their night. Things will get very tropical.

Best nights to dine and dance: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road Cost varies Timings Daily from 9:00pm to 3.00 am Contact 04 3807731

14. Enjoy a family friendly brunch at Ronda Locatelli

This lovely Italian restaurant at the Atlantis is one of the best places to take the parents. The focus is very much on food and on sharing dishes with one another. Paying homage to the family mealtime, Ronda Locatelli’s Saturday Brunch All’Italiana delivers on the tastes of Italy in a warm and inviting environment. Brunch All’Italiana takes the form of four delicious sharing courses served to the centre of the table, bringing to life the family style “convivial” theme of the restaurant.

Beginning with a selection of shared starters, families can enjoy popular dishes including Calamari, Bresaola, traditional Burrata and selections of Pizzettes, followed by Italian staples including handmade ravioli and lasagne, a second course of meats including Braised Beef Chargrilled Chicken and Lamb and a fresh fillet of Sea Bream. Saving the best for last, desserts include classic Italian favourites such as Pannacotta, Cannoli Siciliani, Semifreddo Alla Nocciola and the ever famous Tiramisu. This is where mom and dad will have the best time.

Location Atlantis the Palm Cost Dh195 per person for soft drinks only and Dh295 per person for soft drinks and beverages Timings Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 4262626

15. Tawa Bakery Abu Dhabi

Tawa is a chic and very instagrammable gluten-free bakery and café in Abu Dhabi. Over there, they believe that going gluten-free should never mean sacrificing taste or quality. Why not stop by Tawa this week to enjoy freshly baked breads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and desserts that are wholesome, delicious and made with naturally gluten-free ingredients.

Location Al Muneera Island Cost varies Timings Daily from 8am to 11pm Contact 02 5566900

16. Get your tickets to the funniest party in town!

Every January, comedians from across Ireland hit the stage for their annual Comedyfest held at McGettigan’s. This weekend, the festival will see some of Ireland’s top stand up’s taking to the stage in The Baggot. Al Porter, the 23 year old comic is headlining the show with his outrageously funny performance. Another performer is Limerick comedian Karl Spain who first came on to the scene in 2000. Known for his self-deprecating style, his material often focuses on male “laddish” culture. This night will definitely be a laugh.

Location McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J Cost Dh50 per person including one free beverage or burger Timings Thursday January 12, Friday January 13 Contact 04 3780800