Things to do in UAE on January 9

Our pick of the week

Sitar meets jazz

The Sharjah World Music Festival (SWMF) has dedicated an evening to a dialogue between sitar and jazz. Dutch trio – Mike del Ferro, Jeroen Vierdag and Bruno Castelluci – will intertwine jazz and Indian classical joined by vocalist, Deborah J Carter. Niladri Kumar (above), Indian classical and fusion musician, will also be performing at the show. At Masrah Al Qasba Theatre, Sharjah, 9pm. Tickets between Dh200-Dh300. ticketmaster.ae

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

TriYAS by Daman’s ActiveLife

Health and fitness challenge for 2017, join participants to take part in TriYAS, at Yas Marina Circuit on February 17. Regular sessions include cycling and running at Yas Marina Circuit, swimming, cycling and running. Monday mornings, Olympic-size pool is available for swimmers from 7-8am at NYU Abu Dhabi and the track opens to runners from 7-10am. yasmarinacircuit.com

Security and Privacy Issues in Biometrics

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Winter School on Security and Privacy Issues in Biometrics (WSB2017) will introduce participants to the vulnerabilities of biometric systems and discuss ways in which these vulnerabilities can be successfully mitigated. Hosted by Center for Cyber Security at NYU Abu Dhabi, until Thursday.

nyuad.nyu.edu

2 for 1 Mondays

Enjoy two for one on a vast selection of starters, salads, pizzas, pastas, and desserts from the special menu, starting from 6pm. House beverages are included in the deal. Live music with Uptown starting from 7.45pm. At Jazz PizzaExpress, World Trade Center Mall.

Register for Wadi Adventure Race

The obstacle challenge means running through the desert, swimming through lakes and pools, and navigating dozens of obstacles. It’s a challenge, great fitness work-out and epic fun all rolled into one, taking place on January 14.

premiere online.com

Things to do in Dubai

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The teenaged turtles will be performing daily at City Centre Deira, until January 10, at 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Social Monday

Inspiring food, dim lights to get playful and wavy sounds with DJ Michka, at Andreea’s, Habtoor Grand Beach Resort & Spa, 8pm.

Alice in Wonderland

The classic fantasy comes to life with performances that combine acrobatics and singing, At CityWalk Dubai. The show is free to attend and will be on until Wednesday.

Hush Mondays

Urban hits featuring of DJ Tim Kay, at The Vii Club, Conrad Hotel. Doors open at 11pm.

Monday Tong night

Midweek evening brunch at Tong Thai Restaurant, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. Music by DJ Safe Smokingroove. Dh295 including house beverages, 6-11pm.

Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style

The exhibit presents the design and style of James Bond over the course of five decades, at Burj Khalifa Annex. Tickets from Dh95 for children and Dh125 for adults. burjkhalifa.ae/en/jamesbond

Carpet & Art Oasis

Themed ‘A Fabric of Innovation’ as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, the annual event will features about 200,000 silk and wool carpet items, of which 80 per cent are hand-made, at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, until January 15.

Register for #IgniteDXB Night Run Series

Taking place on January 17, March 22 and April 22, offering 5km and 10km options. Dh175 includes entry, Puma goody bag and post-race refreshments.

premiereonline.com

Short+Sweet Acting Course

A fun and friendly course that takes actors through every step of acting in a stage production, beginning with a first read through of the script right up to taking a bow on opening night! The six-week course is Dh1,000. It runs every Monday night from 8-10pm, and culminates with participants performing a play at Short+Sweet Dubai, part of the ten-minute play festival. At Constellation Productions, 2401 One Lake Plaza, Cluster T.

International Women Photographers Award Open Call

The competition is open to women photographers from all over the world, both amateur and professional photographers. Free. Registrations close on January 31.

iwpa.fr

Things to do in Sharjah

Monte Carlo Circus

Acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, other performances include magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets from Dh75-200.

Spectacle and Splendour

Ottoman Masterpieces from the Museum of Applied Arts in Budapest featuring over 50 artefacts preserved in Hungary since the 16th/17th centuries, at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, until January 19. sharjahmuseums.ae.