Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Things to do in UAE on January 9

Register for a few runs, head to a free show or learn how to act

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Our pick of the week

Sitar meets jazz
The Sharjah World Music Festival (SWMF) has dedicated an evening to a dialogue between sitar and jazz. Dutch trio – Mike del Ferro, Jeroen Vierdag and Bruno Castelluci – will intertwine jazz and Indian classical joined by vocalist, Deborah J Carter. Niladri Kumar (above), Indian classical and fusion musician, will also be performing at the show. At Masrah Al Qasba Theatre, Sharjah, 9pm. Tickets between Dh200-Dh300. ticketmaster.ae

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

TriYAS by Daman’s ActiveLife
Health and fitness challenge for 2017, join participants to take part in TriYAS, at Yas Marina Circuit on February 17. Regular sessions include cycling and running at Yas Marina Circuit, swimming, cycling and running. Monday mornings, Olympic-size pool is available for swimmers from 7-8am at NYU Abu Dhabi and the track opens to runners from 7-10am. yasmarinacircuit.com

Security and Privacy Issues in Biometrics
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Winter School on Security and Privacy Issues in Biometrics (WSB2017) will introduce participants to the vulnerabilities of biometric systems and discuss ways in which these vulnerabilities can be successfully mitigated. Hosted by Center for Cyber Security at NYU Abu Dhabi, until  Thursday.
nyuad.nyu.edu

2 for 1 Mondays
Enjoy two for one on a vast selection of starters, salads, pizzas, pastas, and desserts from the special menu, starting from 6pm. House beverages are included in the deal. Live music with Uptown starting from 7.45pm. At Jazz PizzaExpress, World Trade Center Mall.

Register for Wadi Adventure Race
The obstacle challenge means running through the desert, swimming through lakes and pools, and navigating dozens of obstacles. It’s a challenge, great fitness work-out and epic fun all rolled into one, taking place on January 14.
premiere online.com

Things to do in Dubai

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The teenaged turtles will be performing daily at City Centre Deira, until January 10, at 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Social Monday
Inspiring food, dim lights to get playful and wavy sounds with DJ Michka, at Andreea’s,  Habtoor Grand Beach Resort & Spa, 8pm.

Alice in Wonderland
The classic fantasy comes to life with performances that combine acrobatics and singing, At CityWalk Dubai. The show is free to attend and will be on until Wednesday.

Hush Mondays
Urban hits featuring of DJ Tim Kay, at The Vii Club, Conrad Hotel. Doors open at 11pm. 

Monday Tong night
Midweek evening brunch at Tong Thai Restaurant, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel. Music by DJ Safe Smokingroove. Dh295 including house beverages, 6-11pm. 

Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style
The exhibit presents the design and style of James Bond over the course of five decades, at Burj Khalifa Annex. Tickets from Dh95 for children and Dh125 for adults. burjkhalifa.ae/en/jamesbond

Carpet & Art Oasis
Themed ‘A Fabric of Innovation’ as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, the annual event will features about 200,000 silk and wool carpet items, of which 80 per cent are hand-made, at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, until January 15.

Register for #IgniteDXB Night Run Series
Taking place on January 17, March 22 and April 22, offering 5km and 10km options. Dh175 includes entry, Puma goody bag and post-race refreshments.
premiereonline.com

Short+Sweet Acting Course
A fun and friendly course that takes actors through every step of acting in a stage production, beginning with a first read through of the script right up to taking a bow on opening night! The six-week course is Dh1,000. It runs every Monday night from 8-10pm, and culminates with participants performing a play at Short+Sweet Dubai, part of the ten-minute play festival. At Constellation Productions, 2401 One Lake Plaza, Cluster T.

International Women Photographers Award Open Call
The competition is open to women photographers from all over the world, both amateur and professional photographers. Free. Registrations close on January 31.
iwpa.fr

Things to do in Sharjah

Monte Carlo Circus
Acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, other performances include magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets from Dh75-200.

Spectacle and Splendour
Ottoman Masterpieces from the Museum of Applied Arts in Budapest featuring over 50 artefacts preserved in Hungary since the 16th/17th centuries, at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, until January 19. sharjahmuseums.ae.

More from Going Out

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGNYas Island

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing Out

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Going Out

Things to do in UAE on January 11

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

How to get a job in UAE without leaving home

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in