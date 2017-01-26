Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Things to do in UAE on January 26

Attend the Street food market, celebrate Australia day and the Chinese New Year too

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Our pick of the day

Street Food Market DXB
Food and house beverages served from stalls and trucks in a parking lot amidst beats from local DJs. Also, witness culinary talents with their original creations as part of Street Food LAB, where budding chefs showcase their skills. At Dubai International Marine Club. Over 21 event, entry Dh10. From 8pm-2am today, 12pm-2am on tomorrow, and from 4- 11pm on Saturday.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Australian National Day BBQ
Traditional Aussie BBQ at The Shore Bar, The Club, 7pm, and is Dh99. Australian beverages will be available for a down under experience. the-club.com

Chinese New Year
Far Eastern performances, Chinese dragon dances and food market, at Al Maryah Island. Cirque Shanghai Extraordinaire (5pm, 6.45pm and 7.45pm) performances will entertain visitors. In addition, a Chinese art exhibition by folk artist Yuan Hongbin will be on display until February 4. thegalleria.ae

Things to do in Dubai

Aaj Ki Shaam Desh Ke Naam
The 68th Republic Day of India celebrations. The show will include ghazal singer Talat Aziz, violinist Deepak Pandit, Piyush Chauhan, Preeti Sharma, actor Annu Kapoor, young voice of UAE Ishika Baksi and orchestra Symphony band. At Indian HIgh School, 7pm. Free entry.

Kids Fashion Show
Preview of the season’s latest fashion trends for children, at Burjuman’s main atrium. Fashion shows at 6pm and 8pm, until Saturday

City Jam
Global Village has created a new concept pulling together high production and commercial dancers, utilising different levels, ramps and projection surfaces. Daily at Global Village. Today at 11.35pm. Park entry Dh15. globalvillage.ae

DSF Festival Fireworks
Grand firework finale at The Beach(opposite JBR) and Kite Beach and will be an incredible ten-minute spectacle.  Free-to-attend. At 8.30pm.

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster
Get your chopsticks out for the appetizing prosperity salad toss at Pepper crab, Grand Hyatt Dubai with an a la carte menu, available until February 4.

Ballet under the Stars
Classical performances from some of the world’s most renowned ballets such as The Royal Danish Ballet, The English National Ballet, Strasbourg Ballet and Ballet Bejart. At Desert Palm Per Aquum today and tomorrow. Tickets start at Dh750, and include a French reception, three course dinner, and half a bottle of grape beverage per person, with a premium seating  at Dh1,000.  platinumlist.net,

Vous Pouvez Ne Pas Embrasser La Mariee
Mary Poppins is an ideal afternoon outing for the whole family, about Emma, who an hour before her wedding finds herself stuck in an isolated room of a castle with Antoine, her best friend, whom she has not seen in two years. At Ductac, Mall of the Emirates, 8.30pm. Tickets Dh195. ductac.org

Chinese New Year
Live stage shows including lion dances, kung-fu performances, face changing, ballet and more from 6pm. Fireworks show at 8pm. At Dragon Mart 2. Activities continue until February 8.

Esphelo 3
Make-up workshops at Dubai Ladies Club, 5-9.30pm. Package prices from Dh600-1,000. dubailadiesclub.com

Heritage Village
Kidzania, The Dubai Mall has launched a new attraction aiming to evoke a sense of belonging and understanding of the heritage of UAE through interactive activities, 10am-10pm daily. Tickets start from Dh95. kidzania.ae

Rise
Community event experience through live music, interactive displays, workshops, outdoor cinema, kids activities and food, at Dubai Creek Harbour Promenade, 2pm to midnight, every Thursday to Saturday. Live music by Jumairy, Satwa 3000, Z The People and more.

The Big Aussie Grill
Laid back vibe, live entertainment, BBQ and beverages all night. celebrate Australia Day at Sheraton Dubai Mall of the Emirates Hotel. Call 04-3772356

NYC to DXB
DJ set by Mel Debarge at the new concept night, at VIP Room Dubai, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Doors open at 11pm. Call 052-8818888

Green Community Family Fun Market
Monthly market, games, arts and craft, live performances, raffles, piano contest and more, At Market Mall, next to Choithram’s, Dubai Investment Park, 12-6pm. Call 04-3605480

Things to do in Al Ain

Evenings at the Oasis
Al Ain Oasis (Al Mutawaa)will host a diverse range of programmes for the family, including hands-on arts and handicraft workshops, storytelling, outdoor films and traditional Emirati performances in the Plaza area. From 6pm, until Saturday.

More from Going Out

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing Out

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Going Out

Things to do in UAE on January 29

Life & Style Gallery

Beauties parade in national costumes

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day