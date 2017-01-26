Things to do in UAE on January 26

Our pick of the day

Street Food Market DXB

Food and house beverages served from stalls and trucks in a parking lot amidst beats from local DJs. Also, witness culinary talents with their original creations as part of Street Food LAB, where budding chefs showcase their skills. At Dubai International Marine Club. Over 21 event, entry Dh10. From 8pm-2am today, 12pm-2am on tomorrow, and from 4- 11pm on Saturday.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Australian National Day BBQ

Traditional Aussie BBQ at The Shore Bar, The Club, 7pm, and is Dh99. Australian beverages will be available for a down under experience. the-club.com

Chinese New Year

Far Eastern performances, Chinese dragon dances and food market, at Al Maryah Island. Cirque Shanghai Extraordinaire (5pm, 6.45pm and 7.45pm) performances will entertain visitors. In addition, a Chinese art exhibition by folk artist Yuan Hongbin will be on display until February 4. thegalleria.ae

Things to do in Dubai

Aaj Ki Shaam Desh Ke Naam

The 68th Republic Day of India celebrations. The show will include ghazal singer Talat Aziz, violinist Deepak Pandit, Piyush Chauhan, Preeti Sharma, actor Annu Kapoor, young voice of UAE Ishika Baksi and orchestra Symphony band. At Indian HIgh School, 7pm. Free entry.

Kids Fashion Show

Preview of the season’s latest fashion trends for children, at Burjuman’s main atrium. Fashion shows at 6pm and 8pm, until Saturday

City Jam

Global Village has created a new concept pulling together high production and commercial dancers, utilising different levels, ramps and projection surfaces. Daily at Global Village. Today at 11.35pm. Park entry Dh15. globalvillage.ae

DSF Festival Fireworks

Grand firework finale at The Beach(opposite JBR) and Kite Beach and will be an incredible ten-minute spectacle. Free-to-attend. At 8.30pm.

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster

Get your chopsticks out for the appetizing prosperity salad toss at Pepper crab, Grand Hyatt Dubai with an a la carte menu, available until February 4.

Ballet under the Stars

Classical performances from some of the world’s most renowned ballets such as The Royal Danish Ballet, The English National Ballet, Strasbourg Ballet and Ballet Bejart. At Desert Palm Per Aquum today and tomorrow. Tickets start at Dh750, and include a French reception, three course dinner, and half a bottle of grape beverage per person, with a premium seating at Dh1,000. platinumlist.net,

Vous Pouvez Ne Pas Embrasser La Mariee

Mary Poppins is an ideal afternoon outing for the whole family, about Emma, who an hour before her wedding finds herself stuck in an isolated room of a castle with Antoine, her best friend, whom she has not seen in two years. At Ductac, Mall of the Emirates, 8.30pm. Tickets Dh195. ductac.org

Chinese New Year

Live stage shows including lion dances, kung-fu performances, face changing, ballet and more from 6pm. Fireworks show at 8pm. At Dragon Mart 2. Activities continue until February 8.

Esphelo 3

Make-up workshops at Dubai Ladies Club, 5-9.30pm. Package prices from Dh600-1,000. dubailadiesclub.com

Heritage Village

Kidzania, The Dubai Mall has launched a new attraction aiming to evoke a sense of belonging and understanding of the heritage of UAE through interactive activities, 10am-10pm daily. Tickets start from Dh95. kidzania.ae

Rise

Community event experience through live music, interactive displays, workshops, outdoor cinema, kids activities and food, at Dubai Creek Harbour Promenade, 2pm to midnight, every Thursday to Saturday. Live music by Jumairy, Satwa 3000, Z The People and more.

The Big Aussie Grill

Laid back vibe, live entertainment, BBQ and beverages all night. celebrate Australia Day at Sheraton Dubai Mall of the Emirates Hotel. Call 04-3772356

NYC to DXB

DJ set by Mel Debarge at the new concept night, at VIP Room Dubai, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay. Doors open at 11pm. Call 052-8818888

Green Community Family Fun Market

Monthly market, games, arts and craft, live performances, raffles, piano contest and more, At Market Mall, next to Choithram’s, Dubai Investment Park, 12-6pm. Call 04-3605480

Things to do in Al Ain

Evenings at the Oasis

Al Ain Oasis (Al Mutawaa)will host a diverse range of programmes for the family, including hands-on arts and handicraft workshops, storytelling, outdoor films and traditional Emirati performances in the Plaza area. From 6pm, until Saturday.